COUPLE LOSES BOTH KIDS IN ACCIDENT

OUPLE in the Toronto area of Penhalonga on the outskirts of Mutare was dealt a fatal blow when their only two children — Silvian and Strive Maponde — were among three learners who were knocked dead by a speeding vehicle that was being driven by a visibly drunk driver along Christmas Pass- Shamu Road early this week.

Police confirmed the accident, adding that the fourth victim, who was seriously injured, was admitted at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital. He was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as Blessing Chasarira (nine), Silvian Maponde (13) and Strive Maponde (nine), all of Chirochangu Plot, Toronto.

Silvian Maponde was in Grade Six at Little St Augustine’s Primary School, while his sibling, Strive was in Grade Two at the same school.

Chisarira was in Grade Two at Beaule Primary School.

The three died on the spot.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a road traffic accident in which three learners were killed, while another learner was injured when a Toyota Fortuner vehicle veered off the road to the left and knocked down the learners who were crossing the road at the 2km peg along Christmas Pass-Shamu Road on March 12, 2023 at around 3pm.

“The victims were identified by their next of kin as Blessing Chasarira, Silvian Maponde and Strive Maponde. The bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for post-mortem, while the injured learner was admitted at the same hospital,” said the police in a statement.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said the driver of the vehicle, John Dumbura, was being charged with culpable homicide.

When The Manica Post news crew visited the scene soon after the accident on Tuesday afternoon, the parents of the deceased children were battling to contain emotions, while neighbours were struggling to console them.

Witnesses told The Manica Post that the driver of the vehicle, Dumbura, was allegedly stone drunk and speeding.

They said Dumbura must have lost control of the speeding vehicle, resulting in the tragedy.

Mr Gift Maponde, whose only two children had just disembarked from a kombi and were a few metres away from their home, wept uncontrollably as relatives and neighbours tried in vain to console and comfort him.

A sombre atmosphere engulfed his entire homestead, with everyone’s heads bowed.

Tears drowned the parents and other mourners’ eyes.

Unbelievable!

Mourners shook their heads in disbelief, with pain and anger written all over their faces.

After all, the tragedy could have been avoided had somebody exercised caution on the road, they said.

“My children, Silvian and Strive were hit by the car and died on the spot. They are gone. They had just disembarked from a kombi on their way home.

“Even though I arrived a few moments after the accident, I saw the driver; he was visibly drunk. It happened around 3pm since I had come from where I am employed as a security guard.

“This is so devastating. I cannot believe that I no longer have any children. They were all taken in the blink of an eye. This is so difficult to comprehend and adapt to. I am in extreme pain, and whoever did this must pay for his sins,” said Mr Maponde.

A visibly excruciated Ms Janet Ziyadhuma, the mother of Blessing Chisari said: “When I arrived at the scene, I saw my child lying in a bush by the roadside. The father accompanied the child to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The car belongs to Dumbura, and the driver was visibly drunk.”

Mrs Primrose Masiiyiwa, who witnessed the accident, said: “I was coming from fetching water and saw these kids checking both sides of the road before crossing.

“Everything happened so fast and the next thing I heard was a loud crashing sound. When I rushed to check what had happened, I realised that the kids had been knocked down by the car and were lying in a bush by the roadside. I could have been hit by the same car if I had crossed at the same time with the kids. This was a painful experience.”

Another witness, Mr Malvin Makoni said: “I was seated at the nearby tuckshops when I heard a crashing sound. When I turned my head to see what had happened, the vehicle had turned, facing the direction it was coming from.

“People rushed to the accident scene and I also joined them. When I got there the deceased children were already being loaded into a vehicle, but one thing for sure the driver was visibly drunk.”

Dumbura, who was told to go home and have a rest by his father soon after the accident, is understood to have attended the funeral.The three children were still to be buried at the time of going to Press yesterday (Thursday). Manica Post