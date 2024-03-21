CHIWENGA : WHY CHIWENGA WILL NOT BE PRESIDENT

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s biographer, Eddie Cross has ruled out Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga succeeding President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the event that the incumbent steps down and does not push for a third term.

Cross, speaking during #FreeTalk, on HSTV interview which will be aired today, said he believed Chiwenga knew that he was never going to be President and had already resigned to that fate.

“Chiwenga will not take over from Emmerson, aiwa [no], not even for five minutes,” said Cross, bubbling with confidence after interacting with Mnangagwa on several occasions as his biographer.

“Chiwenga is part of the past and he has gone as far as he can go. He will retire along with Emmerson. Emmerson keeps him there because he needs the constituency.”

There has been speculation that Mangagwa was pushing to extend his term beyond 2028.

Cross, who spent time with Mnangagwa during the time he was writing the book, said he was convinced that the President is not going to run for a third term.

“He is going to retire in 2028 and in Zanu itself, there is a generational change taking place,” he said.

“I talk to the younger generation in Zanu PF, there are some exciting guys, really exciting guys. Look Emmerson Jnr won’t take over, they have to win the people, they have to win the party and I think that’s tough.