ACTIVIST EMPOWERS HUNDREDS OF OPPOSITION YOUTHS IN WEDZA

ABOUT 450 youths this week converged in Wedza South constituency, Chikomba district, for a two-day empowerment camp organised by opposition party politicians.

The well-subscribed event, dubbed Youth Agro-Tech Empowerment Camp, was held at Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Wedza South losing candidate Valentine Zinhumwe’s homestead, near Maware, where the youths were lectured on different empowerment initiatives.

The youths were drawn from Budiriro South, Seke, Wedza South and Zvimba East constituencies.

“Election time is over and we are now focusing on empowerment and development initiatives for the unemployed youths. We need to train young people on how to sustain profitable projects started with little funding,” Zinhumwe said.

“We are saying, if you have US$100, you have to invest it wisely, so that you get returns. The youths are being trained by experts in agriculture and we hope that we will get the desired outcome. In Chikomba we have youths who are earning a decent living through growing vegetables popularly known as Viscose.

“So we are saying, when the youths go back to Harare, they can put to good use of their backyards to grow vegetables for sale. It is possible, hence we have experts to train them.”

Notables at the camp included former Harare mayor Ian Makone, former Seke legislator Willard Madzimbamuto, Budiriro South MP Darlington Chigumbu and former Zvimba East MP Oliver Mutasa.

“This is the launch of the project that will see youths visiting other constituencies to learn more on empowerment projects. Those in the rural areas will have to learn from those in the city and peri-urban areas and see what they are doing to earn a living.

“We intend to roll out the programme across the country given the availability of funds. The programme is apolitical despite being led by known politicians, it is for the benefit of all. We are using personal funds to uplift these youths,” added Zinhumwe.

Some of the youths were given potato seeds to start small-scale potato production.

Makone, a renowned farmer, urged the youths to embrace empowerment projects. Newsday