WHY PASSPORT REQUIREMENTS MUST GO : MASISI

BOTSWANA President Mokgweetsi Masisi has said he sees the removal of passport requirements between Zimbabwe and South Africa in line with the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) guidelines and good neighbourliness.
Masisi said the move would reduce the increase in illegal
movements between the two countries and will assist Zimbabweans who cannot
afford passports.
Zimbabwean passports are the most expensive in the region
with the cheapest pegged at US$150 although there is an additional mandatory
US$20 required for the travel document.
In a budget response speech three days ago and whose video
clip has gone viral, Masisi said some people living Botswana near its border
with Zimbabwe or vice-versa had relatives in either country that needed to
attend family functions.
“So, when such relatives want to visit their kin, given the
expensive fee of the passport let alone prices of food why deny them entry
using an ID (identity card)?” queried Masisi.
“Because they have to attend family events like weddings,
parties, funerals, why do you say they should be denied entry at the border
posts using their IDs.”
Masisi added: I am implementing the AU (African Union) and
Sadc instruments I am signatory to in respect to easier migration and do take
that into consideration. I don’t condone your segregatory attitude. When we did that with Namibia you didn’t
object but now because it is Zimbabwe you are looking down upon them,
segregating them, adopting xenophobic tendencies.”
“You hate people, but I want to assure you, dare you even,
if we were to check your phone contacts many of you have illegal Zimbabweans
phone numbers because you are using them for all kinds of duties. I want to
make sure there is legitimate entry,” Masisi said.
He was implying that superficially several Tswana lawmakers
disliked Zimbabweans yet in real life they employ many of them illegally in
that country for odd jobs.
“We will make sure to collect their full data at the border
posts to create databases. We are trying to make them law abiding and its good
governance. It’s good neighbourliness,” Masisi said.
He asked his fellow legislators not to undermine his
decision and move he said was based on building good relationship with
neighbouring countries.
Botswana and Namibia on February 22 last year removed the
passport requirements making it easier for citizens of the two countries to
cross the border using an ID.
“Precisely we used to be looked down upon by the Namibians
and you have now adopted that bad attitude, who taught you that,” he asked some
of his colleagues seemingly uncomfortable with the envisaged development.
“That attitude should stop forthwith. Do not ever repeat
that derogatory name calling. You used to buy a lot from Zimbabwe.
“You might not like them, yes, but wait until you are in
power then you can chase them away. I stand by my action. I am glad Kenny
Kapinga, former Ambassador to Zimbabwe is agreeing with me. That is why he is
nodding his head,” Masisi said. Newsday
