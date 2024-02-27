WHY I CONVICTED TENDAI BITI

FORMER Finance minister Tendai Biti is back in court today for the pre-sentence hearing in the matter he was convicted of verbally assaulting Russian businesswoman Tatiana Aleshina.
Aleshina is affiliated to Westprop Holdings and is in an
ongoing dispute with Biti’s client Georgios Katsimberis.
Biti was convicted after a full trial by Harare regional
magistrate, Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro, who ruled that people can’t be allowed
to call others ‘id***s’ and walk free.
The top lawyer was initially hauled to court in 2020 and
refused to plead to the charge arguing that the charge was defective but a not
guilty plea was later entered.
“Accused (Biti) appeared in court and refused to plead
raising issues wrong with the charge but a plea of not guilty was entered.
“The history of the matter was that he excerpted to the
charge in July 2020 saying the charge was defective saying there was no
physical contact between him and Tatiana.
“He then made an application for referral to the
constitutional court raising several issues and the application took a year
narrating the various constitutional violations.
“The application was dismissed by this court and is still
pending in the High Court, a second application was made before this court and
an appeal is still pending.
“He further argued that the charge is too wide and too
vague leaving it meaningless and basically
offends the principles of legality.
“It appears that despite the court’s rulings he wants this
court to amend its own ruling on the constitutional issue, it’s mind boggling
that he didn’t exercise his right for direct contact to the constitutional
court.” said Muchucuti. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment