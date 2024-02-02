WE ARE NOT CELEBRATING : ZANU PF ON CCC CRISIS

ZANU PF spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa has denied that the ruling party is rubbing its hands with glee over the crisis bedevilling the main opposition CCC party, saying instead, they feel the unfolding drama does not bode well for the country’s democratic processes.

This comes as the opposition party has disintegrated in the wake of deep-seated factionalism which has seen its founder, Mr Nelson Chamisa, resigning while several legislators and local authority councillors have been recalled from their positions by interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu, forcing by-elections.

The recalls forced Mr Chamisa to stand down amid reports that he is forming another party.

Cde Mutsvangwa said Zanu PF was not gloating over the disaster that was unfolding in the CCC adding that such conduct was not in sync with Zanu PF’s democratic ethos of republican constitutionalism and multi-party democracy.

“Rather, we commiserate with the ill fortunes of a disintegrating party as a player in a multi-party political milieu,” Cde Mutsvangwa said.

“On this occasion, we were loudly pondering the mistakes and mis-steps that can befall a political party and in the process, advertising to our membership and cadreship, the political pitfalls to avoid in democratic party building.

“The travails of CCC are viewed as a live template of what not do. We opt to learn rather than to gloat.”

The crisis in the opposition CCC is deepening and broadening, with senior members and advisors to Mr Chamisa publicly firing political salvos and diatribes interpretively directed towards former legislators and what are supposed to be his two deputies, Mr Tendai Biti and Professor Welshman Ncube.

The two ex-legislators have been on the receiving end of vicious and unrestrained attacks on online platform X (formerly Twitter) by Mr Chamisa’s allies, who are suggesting that Prof Ncube and Mr Biti are behind the recall of MPs and councillors by Mr Tshabangu.

Mr Chamisa’s close associates allege that Mr Biti and his fellow People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members who followed him into the MDC-A and then the CCC, were conniving with Mr Tshabangu to precipitate the implosion of CCC. Herald