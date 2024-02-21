TWO CID OFFICERS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

A HARARE man was left passing blood-stained urine after he was severely tortured by two Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers in a bid to force him to admit to theft charges.

The CID officers, stationed at Braeside, appeared before magistrate Ruth Moyo on Monday facing two counts of assault and criminal abuse of office.

Wellington Mlambo (43) and Gracious Selemani (35) were remanded to March 18 on US$100 bail each.

State prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that on February 15 at around 7:30am, the duo arrested the complainant at Mbare Musika on charges of receiving stolen property.

The complainant is not named in the court papers.

The two escorted the complainant to CID Braeside Police Station and interrogated him, but he denied the allegations.

The court heard that the duo allegedly took turns to assault him under his feet using a baton to force him to confess.

Court documents state that the officers demanded US$150 from the complainant to buy his freedom.

The complainant’s brother provided the money.

“After a while, the complainant was made to deposit a US$15 fine for failure to maintain a second-hand goods register,” the court heard.

The complainant and his brother were later released. The CID officers pocketed the bribe money.

While on their way home, the complainant discovered that he was passing blood-stained urine.

He reported the matter at Mbare Police Station, leading to the arrest of the two.