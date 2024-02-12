TOP COP DEMANDS MONEY FROM JUNIOR

A senior cop allegedly attempted to seduce a junior female officer and engage in corrupt activities, only to be rebuffed by the constable who insisted on following protocol for the recovery of her property.

In a recorded cellphone conversation, Superintendent Nathan Makuni demanded US$20 from Constable Ropafadzo Vongai Nehumambi to avoid charging her after he found her sleeping at the Kwekwe Police Station and took her sleeping bag.

Cst Nehumambi refused his requests to visit his office and repeatedly urged him to follow protocol and return her sleeping bag.

“Huya utore chinhu chako iwewe, unouya ne 20 dollars nekuti uri defaulter. “Kana usina better uende ku-trial. You can come with your officer-in-charge so that I just warn you over your default” said Supt Makuni.

Nehumambi reiterated that she had no money and was prepared to be charged.

Supt Makuni went on to inquire if Cst Nehumambi had finished plastering her house.

Cst Nehumambi demanded her sleeping bag saying she had inherited it.

Supt Makuni then apologised and promised to follow the correct procedures.

The incident has become the subject of commentary and concern among Zimbabwean police officers, some of who fear reprisals for reporting sexual harassment. H Metro