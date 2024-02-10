MUTUMBUKA HSE : SUSPECT USED DEEDS OFFICE GIRLFRIEND

The key suspect in the forgery of former Minister Dzingai Mutumbuka’s title deeds used his alleged girlfriend, Lynna Mlambo a records supervisor at the Deeds Office to retrieve and get custody of the document for a week before returning it, according to State evidence brought before Magistrate Ethel Chichera yesterday.
The title deeds to the US$600 000 Chispite house in Harare
was filed back after the document was altered with a forged name of the new
owner, says the State.Mlambo however, turned hostile yesterday when she made a
u turn to the statement she made to the Police and said she never met the
suspects.
This forced Prosecutor Zebediah Bofu to apply to the
magistrate to declare Mlambo who is a State witness, a hostile witness.
Magistrate Chichera postponed the case to Monday to make her ruling on the
application.
It is the State case that Mlambo on June 22, 2021, connived
with her boyfriend, Tatenda ‘Shaft’ Wakatama and two others Prosper Bizwek and
Jonah Ngome who is still at large to forge Mutumbuka’s title deed 4480/88.They
forged the deed into Ngome’s name. The State says that Mlambo in a warned and
cautioned statement recorded by Detective Constable Tafadzwa Marashe stated
that she was Wakatama’s girlfriend. She went on to state that she actually
pulled out Mutumbuka’s deed and gave it to to her boyfriend. She further
indicated that Wakatama spent a week with the deed before returning it.
State Prosecutor Kudzanai Mudzamiri had to ask for an
adjournment and bring in Bofu to assist her with the application in accordance
with Section 316 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act Chapter 907.
Mutumbuka who is Zimbabwe’s first Minister of Education is now based in the
United States and he is being represented by Dzikamai Munyaradzi Danha who has
his power of attorney. After forging the document, the trio advertised and sold
the house to Harrison Marange and his wife Demetria Zirenga for only US$140
000. They paid US$45,000 only, they got the title deeds and have since taken
occupation.
The agreement of sale was prepared by lawyer Kenias
Mutyasira. When Mutumbuka got wind of the deal he reported the matter to the
Police leading to the arrest of Wakatama and Bizwek in October 2021. The case
had dragged on since thenThe Registrar of Deeds is one of the witnesses and he
will testify that the house belongs to Mutumbuka and indeed the title deed was
forged. Masvingo Mirror
