MOTORIST ESCAPES JAIL AFTER KILLING CYCLIST

A 35-YEAR-OLD man from King George V1 Centre in Bulawayo has been sentenced to 6 months imprisonment for running over and killing a cyclist with his vehicle.

Farai Mabhande pleaded guilty to culpable homicide before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa.

While handing down the sentence, the magistrate said the court considered that the accused pleaded guilty to the charge and first offenders must be treated with leniency.

“The court also considered that the offender assisted the bereaved family financially. The offender is sentenced to pay a fine of US$300 that is payable on or before 29 February or face three months’ imprisonment.

The remaining three months of his sentence were suspended for five years on the condition of good behaviour.

The court heard that on 19 October 2022 at around 4 pm, Mabhande was driving a white Nissan NP200 along 12th Avenue extension with no passengers on board.

He hit a cyclist, the now-deceased Joshua Ndlovu, who was cycling across the road and he died on the spot as a result of the accident.

The accident left the vehicle with a damaged bumper, a damaged bonnet, and a shattered windscreen. The post-mortem report states that the death was caused by hypovolemic shock, pulmonary laceration and road traffic accident. B Metro