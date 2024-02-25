MAN TORCHES SISTER-IN-LAW'S CAR

A DISPUTE between a man and his former sister-in-law did not end well after the man allegedly burnt her motor vehicle that was parked at her house in revenge.
Emmanuel Muzeza (40) appeared before Harare regional
magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje last Friday, charged with malicious damage to
property belonging to Ms Nelliah Mandlokuwa (38) and was remanded in custody to
March 7.
The court heard Muzeza was once married to Ms Mandlokuwa’s
younger sister, but they later divorced.
Muzeza allegedly believes the divorce was caused by Ms
Mandlokuwa and since then there has been tension between the two to an extent
that at one point, he visited her workplace complaining about the issue.
The marriage was blessed with two children, a boy doing
Grade 5 and a girl who is in Grade 3.
Muzeza stayed with the boy, while the girl was with Ms
Mandlokuwa.
On February 1, Muzeza phoned Ms Mandlokuwa using his mobile
phone, telling her that he was bringing the Grade 5 child over to her house,
but she refused to supply her address.
He then misrepresented to his former wife that Ms
Mandlokuwa had agreed to take the Grade 5 child and got directions to her where
he left the child in the absence of Ms Mandlokuwa.
On February 4 around 1.40am, Muzeza, in the company of his
accomplices Tafadzwa and Tichaona, planned to “fix” Ms Mandlokuwa and allegedly
armed themselves with a 2 litre container of petrol and unknown explosive
material and proceeded to her house.
They allegedly used the petrol to set on fire her Nissan AD
van that was parked about 80cm from her bedroom window.
Ms Mandlokuwa heard a loud explosion outside and peeped
through the window and saw her car in flames.
The fire nearly engulfed the house in which she was
sleeping with her husband.
They then rushed out and saw a 2 litre container with half
contents of petrol a few metres from their car. At around 6.40am, Muzeza phoned
his ex-wife purporting that he was in Shurugwi, yet he was in Harare.
Investigations made through service providers showed that
both Muzeza’s NetOne and Econet lines were at or near the scene on the day in
question, leading to his arrest on February 21 in Shurugwi.
The value of the damage is US$6 500 and nothing was
recovered. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment