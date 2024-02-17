MALEMA : I'M STANDING AGAIN

EFF president Julius Malema will once again drop his name in the hat for re-election when the party holds its national conference later this year.
Malema revealed that he is going to seek another term as
the party president. He has been party president since its formation 11 years
ago.
He told the media during the post EFF manifesto launch
press briefing at the party headquarters, at the Winnie Madikizela Mandela
House in Johannesburg, that he is going to stand for the party leadership
again.
“I am going to accept the nomination. What else can I do?
Under this leadership, we have managed to bring the party where we are now,”
said Malema.
The party is expected to hold its national conference later
this year, where new leadership will also be elected.
He said contrary to critics that they did not fill the
stadium, the manifesto launch was a great success because they managed to fill
Moses Mabhida Stadium with only KwaZulu-Natal members.
Malema said he was happy that the stadium was filled with
mainly young people. “I struggled to find old people at the stadium,” he said.
♦️Must Watch♦️— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 15, 2024
CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing the #EFFPresser.
All I did in this term was to offer myself, tired or not tired, rain or no rain, sick or not sick, I did everything humanly possible to keep this organisation to be what it is today.
Read the full EFF Elections… pic.twitter.com/2HEUiixEeq
0 comments:
Post a Comment