MALEMA : I'M STANDING AGAIN

EFF president Julius Malema will once again drop his name in the hat for re-election when the party holds its national conference later this year.

Malema revealed that he is going to seek another term as the party president. He has been party president since its formation 11 years ago.

He told the media during the post EFF manifesto launch press briefing at the party headquarters, at the Winnie Madikizela Mandela House in Johannesburg, that he is going to stand for the party leadership again.

“I am going to accept the nomination. What else can I do? Under this leadership, we have managed to bring the party where we are now,” said Malema.

The party is expected to hold its national conference later this year, where new leadership will also be elected.

He said contrary to critics that they did not fill the stadium, the manifesto launch was a great success because they managed to fill Moses Mabhida Stadium with only KwaZulu-Natal members.

Malema said he was happy that the stadium was filled with mainly young people. “I struggled to find old people at the stadium,” he said.