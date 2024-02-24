GOVT SAYS NO TO HOUSE DEMOLITIONS

Government is opposed to the demolition of people’s homes and will continue regularising informal settlements, with over 1,5 million homeowners set to receive title deeds under the Kwangu/Ngakwami Presidential Title Deeds Programme.
The exercise is being rolled out in all the country’s 10
provinces.
Over the past few weeks, there have been growing fears that
the authorities were planning to demolish houses and settlements, particularly
in peri-urban settlements.
However, the Government is fine-tuning the programme, which
will empower beneficiaries by facilitating access to credit finance, essential
services and increased investment in infrastructure.
Officially launched by President Mnangagwa in Epworth,
Harare, last year, the programme is spreading to other provinces.
Beneficiaries of the scheme will include residents of
previously informal or unregulated settlements, those living in Government and
municipal houses, as well as urban and rural dwellers who did not have title
for various reasons.
Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities Permanent
Secretary Engineer Theodius Chinyanga told The Sunday Mail that “the major goal
of the programme is to empower the masses by providing legal recognition and
ownership rights to individuals living in informal settlements, ultimately
promoting social equity and enhancing the overall well-being of these
communities”.
“As of the latest update, over 1,5 million title deeds will
be issued to informal settlers through the programme,” he said.
“This is supposed to have a transformative effect on the
lives of the beneficiaries, giving them legal recognition and ownership rights.
“The ministry is now seized with work towards issuance of
title for houses within various Government schemes, with the processing of
documents currently underway.”
Eng Chinyanga said the Government has already started
notifying would-be beneficiaries to verify if they qualify for the scheme.
“The major issue is with the verification of information on
our files to confirm the status of beneficiaries. The beneficiaries have since
been informed to bring key documents to facilitate the process of title
transfer.”
The decentralisation programme, he added, is moving with
speed, as the Government will set up offices in all provinces to facilitate the
process.
“The decentralisation of the programme is on course and the
ministry offices across the country are now ready to initiate the processes.”
In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Ministry of Justice,
Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Permanent Secretary Mrs Vimbai Nyemba said the
programme will this year be launched in phases countrywide.
“Epworth was just the pilot project. The next phase
involves the launch of the Digital Land Administration Platform, which will be
done by His Excellency, the President,” she said.
“The following phase is to receive and process title deed
applications from preselected priority areas and provinces. The Cabinet
committee is currently working on that priority list.”
She said the Government will also “develop bulk
infrastructure in areas where it is missing”.
“It is very important for interested local authorities and
provinces to express such interest to the taskforce through the Permanent
Secretary of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs,” she said.
In a recent public notice, the Ministry of National Housing
and Social Amenities urged beneficiaries to confirm by March 29 if they qualify
to get the title deeds.
“The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities is
facilitating the processing of the title deeds, and it has come to our
attention that some beneficiary files do not hold key documents, which are a
prerequisite for the processing of the files before the issuance of title
deeds,” read the notice.
“In light of this, we hereby notify all would-be
beneficiaries of the Government housing schemes across all provinces listed
below to bring the following documents to the Ministry of National Housing and
Social Amenities provincial offices, also indicated below, on or before March
29, 2024.”
Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and
Devolution Mr Ezra Chadzamira urged residents in the province not to worry
about demolitions, but to look forward to benefit from the regularisation.
“The New Dispensation does not demolish people’s properties
wantonly,” he said.
This is why the Government is regularising areas held by
land barons whom we are advising to leave those places. We encourage people to
apply for title deeds.”
Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs
and Devolution Marian Chombo said: “The province is in full support of the
programme and vision launched by His Excellency President Mnangagwa of giving
title deeds to the deserving and those legally occupying the land. This
programme promotes investment, as well as guaranteeing the property rights
enshrined in the supreme law of the country.
“The Government has set clear guidelines and regulations
that should be followed when one wants to acquire and settle on any land in the
country. The guidelines are understandable and non-discriminatory. By strictly
following these, we can prevent corruption, favouritism and unethical
practices. This will promote trust and confidence in the system.”
In Masvingo, the areas expected to benefit from the title
deeds programme include Manhede, Hillside, Runyararo West, Rhodene and
Eastvale, as well as Tshovane in Chiredzi.
In Bulawayo, the areas include Khumalo Flats, Inimyela
Flats and Parklands Mews.
In Manicaland, recipients will be drawn from Vengere and
Tsanzaguru in Makoni, Hauna in Mutasa, Gaza in Chipinge, Ngangu in Chimanimani
and Murambinda in Buhera, as well as Mess Camp in Sakubva, Nyausunzi Cluster,
Old Location Cluster, Elias Gladhill, Esrow and Nyamauru, among other areas in
Mutare.
Most of the beneficiaries in Mashonaland East will be from
the Elmswood area in Marondera.
Some of the areas set to benefit from Mashonaland West are
Kaguvi 2, Umvovo, Mubaira and Garikai in Chegutu.
In Makonde district, people living in Mzari Extension
Flats, Gunhill Project, Goldstream, Mzari, Garikai and Batonga 1-3 in Kariba
will be considered.
Matabeleland North has Tsholotsho, Victoria Falls and
Ntabazinduna; while in Matabelaland South, the areas include Hlanikuhle and
Redef (Beitbridge); Hlanikuhle (Bulilima), Sptzkop, Sendzo, Phakama and Hlalani
Kuhle.
Mashonaland Central includes residents in Bindura,
Concession, Centenary, Mazowe, Guruve, Mt Darwin and Rushinga.
Last year, President Mnangagwa personally handed over
hundreds of title deeds to Epworth residents, with a total target of 38 000
documents targeted for the area. Sunday Mail
