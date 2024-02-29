SIX DRAGGED TO COURT FOR BEATING UP MADZIBABA AT SHRINE

Six Harare men who allegedly assaulted a man at an a apostolic sect shrine have appeared in court.
Emmanuel Ngirazi, Tanyaradzwa Jaravani, Kudakwashe
Chihambakwe, Kelvin Maphiri, Tapiwa Samso and Blessing Mhandure appeared before
Harare Magistrate Lynne Chizhou charged with assault.
They were remanded out of custody to March 6 on US$20 bail
each.
The accused allegedly assaulted Tichavavamwe Mudyiwa whom
they accused of being a thief.
The court heard that on February 25, the six approached
Mudyiwa while he was at a shrine in Highfield, and demanded that he return
their friend’s stolen cellphone.
Mudyiwa denied the allegations and the accused started
hitting the complainant several times all over the body with open hands,
clenched fists, booted feet and unknown objects.
During the assault, one of the accused, only known as
Dennis and who is still at large, took Mudyiwa’s cellphone and US$80.
Mudyiwa made a police report leading to the arrest of the
accused and the subsequent recovery of the cellphone.
Mr Rufaro Chonzi is prosecuting.
Meanwhile, four women who allegedly stole lotion at Spar
Supermarket at corner Fife Avenue and Fifth Street appeared before the same
magistrate facing theft charges.
They were arrested after they were observed on the store’s
Closed Circuit Television camera committing the crime.
Maria Kativhu, Paidamoyo Mupamba, Tariro Manhimbe and
Olinda Rutendo Chadoka were intercepted by a security guard while trying to
leave the supermarket without paying for six bottles of Nivea lotion which were
in Chadoka’s jacket.
The same accused persons have a second count of theft after
they allegedly used the same modus operandi to shoplift from Spar Supermarket
in Hatfield.
In this case, the State alleges that the four stole 18
bottles of Jameson Whiskey but were caught by security guards as they tried to
leave the shop without paying for the alcohol. Herald
