PRISON ESCAPEE NABBED FOR CAR THEFTS

An unrepentant thief who escaped from Hwahwa Young Offenders Prison where he was serving a 14-month jail term was recently re-arrested, together with two other suspects, in connection with a spate of cases of unlawful entry and theft of motor vehicles reported in Nyanga, Mutare and Harare.

The crimes were reported between September 2023 and this month.

Police confirmed the arrest of the prison escapee, Promise Muchena (27), Desmond Kamundimu (28) and Eric Bvuwe (24).

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“On January 10, 2024, detectives from CID Mutare acted on a tip-off and arrested Promise Muchena in connection with 18 counts of unlawful entry into premises and theft, five counts of theft from motor vehicles and four counts of theft of motor vehicles.

“The suspect implicated Desmond Kamundimu and Eric Bvuwe as his accomplices, leading to their arrest.

“The arrest of the three suspects led to the recovery of stolen property that include laptops, television sets, solar panels and inventors, among other valuables, all valued at US$19 530.

“Further investigations unearthed that Muchena escaped from Hwahwa Young Offenders Prison on August 15, 2023, where he was serving a 14-month jail term for unlawful entry into premises and theft,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

In one of the cases which occurred at Nyamhuka 2, Nyanga, on November 18, 2023, the three suspects allegedly stole a Honda Fit valued at US$5 000 and later dumped it in Mutare following a road traffic accident.

In another case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred at White Cliff South, Harare, on December 3, 2023, the three suspects allegedly stole a Toyota Vitz valued at US$2 450 and later dumped it in Mutare following yet another road traffic accident.

“In one of the unlawful entry and theft cases reported in Chikanga, Mutare, on October 27, 2023, the three suspects forced open a kitchen door and gained entry into the house, before stealing a laptop,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

The police spokesperson applauded members of the public for their concerted efforts in combating crime. Manica Post