PRISON ESCAPEE NABBED FOR CAR THEFTS

An unrepentant thief who escaped from Hwahwa Young Offenders Prison where he was serving a 14-month jail term was recently re-arrested, together with two other suspects, in connection with a spate of cases of unlawful entry and theft of motor vehicles reported in Nyanga, Mutare and Harare.
The crimes were reported between September 2023 and this
month.
Police confirmed the arrest of the prison escapee, Promise
Muchena (27), Desmond Kamundimu (28) and Eric Bvuwe (24).
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the arrests.
“On January 10, 2024, detectives from CID Mutare acted on a
tip-off and arrested Promise Muchena in connection with 18 counts of unlawful
entry into premises and theft, five counts of theft from motor vehicles and
four counts of theft of motor vehicles.
“The suspect implicated Desmond Kamundimu and Eric Bvuwe as
his accomplices, leading to their arrest.
“The arrest of the three suspects led to the recovery of
stolen property that include laptops, television sets, solar panels and
inventors, among other valuables, all valued at US$19 530.
“Further investigations unearthed that Muchena escaped from
Hwahwa Young Offenders Prison on August 15, 2023, where he was serving a
14-month jail term for unlawful entry into premises and theft,” said Assistant
Commissioner Nyathi.
In one of the cases which occurred at Nyamhuka 2, Nyanga,
on November 18, 2023, the three suspects allegedly stole a Honda Fit valued at
US$5 000 and later dumped it in Mutare following a road traffic accident.
In another case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred
at White Cliff South, Harare, on December 3, 2023, the three suspects allegedly
stole a Toyota Vitz valued at US$2 450 and later dumped it in Mutare following
yet another road traffic accident.
“In one of the unlawful entry and theft cases reported in
Chikanga, Mutare, on October 27, 2023, the three suspects forced open a kitchen
door and gained entry into the house, before stealing a laptop,” said Assistant
Commissioner Nyathi.
The police spokesperson applauded members of the public for
their concerted efforts in combating crime. Manica Post
