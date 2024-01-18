FARMER'S 36 GOATS DROWN

A Beitbridge farmer is counting losses after a herd of 36 goats drowned in a stream in the Mapani area while hiding from the rains.

It is suspected that the goats were seeking refuge under a broken bridge when the stream suddenly flooded, sweeping them away.

The owner of the goats is yet to be identified.

“I was looking for my goats along old Bulawayo Road behind Mapani Business Centre around 5pm when I stumbled upon the goats,” said Mr Oliver Muleya, a local villager.

“Indications are that they could have been hiding under a broken bridge since it has been raining throughout the day. They could have drowned when the stream flooded.

“Their owner is yet to be identified, the ear marks and breed is not from a homestead in our village.”

Mr Muleya said the incident was a sad development for farmers considering that livestock production is one of the major economic anchors for most communal farmers.

Beitbridge Agritex District head, Mr Masauso Mawocha, said he was yet to get more details on the incident.

He said on average, a goat is sold for anything between R1 000 and R1 200 on the local market depending on the size and age.

Mr Mawocha advised goat farmers to ensure that they pen their livestock during the rainy season so that they are not swept away or vulnerable to diseases such as pneumonia.

“We are yet to get much details on the matter. However, this is a huge loss for the farmer. A loss of at least R36 000 is too much,” he said.

“As a department, we advise farmers to ensure they pen their livestock so that they are not swept away or are susceptible to sickness during the rainy season.

“For goats, farmers must use pens on a higher ground, which are not easily soaked so that the animals do not suffer foot rot”.

Beitbridge District is a drought-prone area where animal husbandry and irrigation farming are the main source of livelihoods for communal farmers.

It is estimated that there are 250 000 cattle, 200 000 goats, 80 000 sheep, 37 000 donkeys, 2000 pigs, 6 000 dogs and 28 000 poultry in the district. Chronicle