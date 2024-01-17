MEALIE MEAL DONATION : ED MOCKED



President Mnangagwa yesterday received a donation of 30 tonnes of mealie meal from two wholesale companies, Gain Cash and Carry and N Richards Group, which is set to benefit the underprivileged as the private sector heeds the Second Republic’s call for increased Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The donation was part of the two wholesalers’ CSR initiatives and will go a long way in cushioning vulnerable groups in society.

President Mnangagwa is on record urging private players to shift from being mere bystanders to active participants in the country’s development trajectory as the Second Republic continues to lift many out of abject poverty.

In an interview following the donation at State House, Gain Cash and Carry’s human resources director Ms Leonet Mavura said the wholesaler, which has 68 branches countrywide, was committed to improving the livelihoods of vulnerable groups in communities.

“We are privileged to be here today with our partner NRG. We have come as part of our corporate social initiatives that we ordinarily do in our different setup to give a donation to His Excellency of 30 tonnes which is 3 000 bags of mealie meal.

“Our drive in doing this initiative is that we hope that they will be given to assist the underprivileged people in our society,” she said.

Ms Mavura said it was incumbent on the private sector to give back to communities from where they operate.

For Gain Cash and Carry, she said it was not just about making a profit but ensuring the underprivileged are cushioned from their plight. Herald