MAN STEALS CAR TO IMPRESS GIRLFRIEND

ONE should be courageous and fear God to resist certain temptations, especially when one steals to impress girlfriends.
The advice came following the arrest of a man who was
caught sleeping half-naked with his lover inside a car that he had stolen from
his drinking mate.
For the offence Nhlanhla Sibanda (29) from Pumula South
suburb appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Collet Ncube facing a theft
of a motor vehicle charge.
He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 18
January. The court advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.
The court heard that on 23 December last year, Bright Moyo
(27) who was driving a Honda Fit in the company of Sibanda drove to Makoni
Shopping Centre in Pumula South suburb where they started drinking.
It is said at around 10 pm Moyo who was heavily drunk left
his car in the care of Sibanda who was sleeping inside.
He left the car keys on the passenger seat before he locked
the doors and went to his home.
When he returned the following day at around 8am he
discoveredthat his friend had disappeared with his car, the court heard.
Spirited efforts to call him proved fruitless as his mobile
number was not reachable prompting him to report the incident to the police.
Police launched investigations and Sibanda was found on
Christmas Eve outside a local night spot while sleeping in the car with a
half-naked woman. B Metro
