MAID STEALS US$20K FROM EMPLOYER'S LOVER

A Harare woman who is employed as a maid has appeared in court for allegedly stealing US$20 000 that was at her employer’s boyfriend’s house.

Cecelia Chirwa who is charged with theft made her initial appearance before Harare Magistrate Mrs Ruth Moyo.

She was remanded in custody pending her bail ruling.

The complainant is Tawanda Gabriel Makota Mhosva (44 ).

The State led by Mr Zebediah Bofu alleged that on January 9, at around 8 am at Mhosva’s residence situated at corner 3rd and Tongogara Avenue, Harare, the complainant left his money US$20 000 placed inside a small bag which was in a monarch that was in his wardrobe.

He secured his apartment by closing all windows and locked all doors and gave the keys to his girlfriend Sarah Mutsamwira for safekeeping before leaving for Kadoma.

The court heard that on January 11, Mutsamwira gave Chirwa the keys to Mhosva’s apartment for her to go and do some laundry as usual.

Then on January 18, Mhosva returned from Kadoma and was given his keys back by Mutsamwira.

Upon attempting to open the bedroom door, he immediately discovered that it was not locked.

He checked his stuff and discovered that his money had been stolen and reported the matter to the police.

It was established that Chirwa was the only person who gained access to the apartment by opening the main door and the bedroom door using the key.

Observations made at the scene show that there was no forced entry. Herald