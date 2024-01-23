FORM ONE PUPIL PASSES O LEVEL EXAMS

A Form One learner at Atlantic Academy in Harare, Shalom Zingwe, took the Cambridge O Level exams last year aged only 14 and scored three A grades in Computer Science, Accounting and Economics with Bs in Mathematics, Geography and Business Studies.

School director, Patience Mufokozana said after consultation with her parents, Shalom would be proceeding to Lower Sixth from Form One.

“We agreed that she should proceed to Lower Sixth Form because she passed very well. Normally, learners take these exams aged 16 or 17 and it’s quite remarkable that she achieved this at only 14,” said Mufokozana.

Another pupil from the same school, Kudzaishe Mhaka, took the exams aged only 15 and scored seven A grades in Chemistry, Physics, Accounting, Computer Science, Mathematics, Biology and Geography.

Overall, the school recorded a 95 percent pass rate. Herald