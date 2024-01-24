DETECTIVE KEDHA DETAINED, FIGHTS FOR BAIL

A social media sensation Tafadzwa Chidawa, commonly known as Detective Kedha, who was arrested for theft, will be back in court tomorrow for bail hearing.

Detective Kedha has become popular following his viral videos in which he targets and ‘apprehends’ thieves in Harare’s central business district.

The former policeman first appeared in court on Tuesday facing allegations of stealing a vehicle worth US$12 000 in South Africa and then smuggling it into Zimbabwe.

Detective Kedha has two other pending fraud cases.

The State alleges that Detective Kedha stole a Toyota Hilux double cab from South Africa and smuggled it into Zimbabwe in December 2022.

He is accused of fraudulently registering the vehicle and ensuring it had Zimbabwean registration number AGE 6745.

He allegedly sold the vehicle to Ms Melody Kufakwemba for US$12 000.

On January 2 last year, the vehicle was intercepted by police while being driven by Kufakwemba’s son-in-law.

When its registration was checked, it was found to have been fraudulently registered.

It was impounded and checked at Interpol using the international database of stolen vehicles and was found to have been stolen in South Africa.

On the second count, the State had it that on July 4 last year, Chidawa received US$8 500 from Kufakwemba for the purchase of a Nissan Caravan.

He allegedly promised to import the vehicle but never delivered.

He later convinced her to top-up so that he could get her a Toyota Hilux.

Mr Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. Herald