BLITZ ON UNREGISTERED SCHOOLS BEGINS

A blitz to shut down all unregistered private schools will be launched soon as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education moves to bring order within the education sector.
Scores of unlicenced schools were mushrooming across the
country, a development compromising the quality of education.
Speaking during an assessment tour of schools in Gokwe
North district last week, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi
Moyo said his ministry observed an increase in the number of unregistered
private schools.
“Our ministry has observed that there has been a
proliferation of private schools which are mushrooming everywhere in
high-density suburbs, low-density suburbs. In villages we hear someone say I
now have a school. A school must be registered, that is the requirement,” he
said.
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education regulates
both public and private schools.
“If schools are not registered with the Ministry of Primary
and Secondary Education, it simply means their operations cannot be regulated.
As a ministry, we want to monitor activities taking place in schools for
quality control,” he said.
“We want to know the qualifications of teachers in such
schools and to also check if they’re adhering to our circulars. So let me warn
those who are operating the schools illegally that a time will come when we
will close all these unregistered schools.”
Turning to the issue of non-payment of fees, Minister Moyo
once again warned schools against withholding examination results. Schools
should release pupils’ results while negotiating with parents and guardians on
how they can settle the debt.
The minister also urged parents to make sure that they pay
school fees, levies and other payments on time and adhere to their payment
plans.
“We have instruments in place to deal with those defying
schools that continue to turn away learners based on non-payment of levies and
tuitions. I am not saying learners should not pay tuition and levies, but
parents must pay and pay on time,” he said.
“For those who face challenges, let us make some payment
plans. You are supposed to release results for those candidates who sat for
public examinations.”
There have been disturbing reports of some schools
withholding results over fee arrears, while some public-sector schools were
going against Government policy by turning away learners over non-payment of
fees.
In Gweru, O Level learners at Fletcher High School are
allegedly being denied access to their results over non-payment of fees.
“Four years ago when my son enrolled at Fletcher High
School, one of the requirements was that we buy work suits, a toolbox and some
electric components including conduits. But now we are being told that we owe
the schools conduits,” said a disgruntled parent who declined to be named.
“However, we understand that pupils who refused to take
those subjects are now being fixed.”
Midlands Provincial Education Director Mr Jameson
Machimbira said they were seized with the matter. Herald
