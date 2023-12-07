ZEC SCRAPS 22 RECALLED MPs FROM BALLOTS

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has withdrawn the candidature of 22 CCC legislators recalled in October from contesting for seats under the party banner in tomorrow’s by-elections in compliance with a High Court order which has nullified their nomination.
Several of the recalled MPs and Senators wished to stand
again, but the High Court has said that since they were recalled by being
expelled from the party, they could not re-contest under the party label.
Of the 22 recalled legislators, eight were directly elected
under the “first past the post system” while others were elected under the
proportional representation system for the National Assembly or Senate.
In a statement last night, ZEC chief elections officer, Mr
Utloile Silaigwana said they had since withdrawn the ballot papers printed and
distributed earlier and would reprint and redistribute new ones that excluded
the barred candidates.
“Kindly note that this will not affect the number of
ballots to be printed and the number remains as notified in the notice
published on the 27 November 3023. The printer remains Printing and Minting
Company.”
Those who won constituency seats in August and who are now
barred from standing in by-elections are Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North),
Vanya Bright Moyo (Lupane East), Raphael Pashor Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Jane
Nocola Watson (Bulawayo South), Ereck Gono (Lobengula Magwegwe), Morgan Ncube
(Beitbridge West) Obert Manduna (Nketa) and Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma Mzilikazi)
In an interview earlier, ZEC deputy chairperson Ambassador
Rodney Kiwa said all was set for the by-elections.
The by-elections came after CCC interim secretary general,
Mr Sengezo Tshabangu, recalled the MPs from Parliament saying they had ceased
to members of the party.
“We have been able to mobilise all the resources and
election materials are available. Naturally most of the election material have
been deployed to Bulawayo where most of the voting will be taking place. So yes
I can confidently say we are ready,” said Ambassador Kiwa.
A total of 266 150 ballot papers are expected to be printed
for the conduct of the by-elections for the National Assembly which is expected
to serve at least 248 347 voters.
This comes as another round of by-elections has been fixed
on February 3 in six National Assembly constituencies after Mr Tshabangu
recalled 18 CCC legislators last month.
The Nomination Court will sit on December 18 to receive
names of candidates interested in contesting in the by-elections. The court
order barring expelled legislators from standing again will probably still
apply.
The by-elections will be held in Pelandaba, Goromonzi
South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment