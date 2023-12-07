HOPEWELL ATTACKS CHAMISA'S ONE MAN MUPPET SHOW

What does today's High Court judgement mean to Zimbabwean politics if it is not reversed?
Today’s High Court judgement against the recalled CCC
Members of Parliament stopping them from using the party-political name “CCC”
was predictable for those with a discerning political eye, and for those who
fully understand the treacherous Zimbabwean political terrain and how ZANUPF
has mastered it against its political opponents using a scary array of tools
like State capture, repression, corruption, violence and even murder to retain
power.
ZANUPF understands two things too well, Power and how to
use it corruptly against its opponents and against the ordinary citizens.
It sits down and strategises, and it executes using
captured institutions that it ruthlessly controls through patronage or
coercion.
Unlike the opposition CCC, people in ZANUPF work across
factions for the survival of their corrupt project and ZANUPF because they
understand that politics is business and not necessarily personal, ZANUPF uses
its best brains to execute its corrupt agenda.
Political decision making is not about emotions but
strategy, politics requires strategic thinking and decision-making grounded in
practical political considerations rather than emotional impulses and
reactions.
It involves navigating around complex political scenarios,
anticipating contrived political and legal consequences, and formulating plans
to achieve specific political goals, and in this case, legal outcomes too.
Embracing a strategic political mindset helps political
parties respond effectively to political challenges thrown at them by their
crooked and corrupt political opponents, and it also helps political parties to
pursue their objectives in a well calculated manner.
This is what is called SCENARIO PLANNING in organisational
management, something that every political party should do when faced with a
political crisis of monumental proportions like CCC faces today.
Balancing the importance of party names and the
practicalities of navigating around a repressive and captured political system
like what we have in Zimbabwe underscores the complex challenges faced by CCC
and its legitimate leader, Nelson Chamisa.
The Rhodesian era historical context of these issues that I
mentioned in the attached tweet which I put out on November 7, 2023, advising
and warning the recalled CCC MPs to run as Independents in the December 9
by-election, highlighted the adaptive nature of political movements and parties
when faced with suppression.
The most logical route for CCC to take was for its recalled
MPs to run as Independent candidates because as I said in the attached tweet,
what matters most are the principles you carry in your political heart, and not
a political party name when you are in the middle of a mortal fight for your
own survival against an oppressive and crude opponent who controls the State
and wants to destroy you.
After Sengezo Tshabangu illegally but successfully recalled
the CCC MPs, I mentioned that CCC as a political party was finished.
It was clear to any average political thinker that there
was a third hand taking advantage of the CCC leadership disharmony created by
Nelson Chamisa's so called strategic ambiguity, the third hand is facilitating
the destruction of CCC to the third hand's advantage.
It therefore boggles the mind why someone would gift that
third hand, which we know to be ZANUPF, a penalty kick instead of making things
harder for ZANUPF by making its moves look more ridiculous even if it succeeds
in its nefarious actions.
It is the equivalent of a thief coming to your home and
asking you to open the door and you oblige arguing that you are doing so
because you have done nothing wrong instead of fortifying your door.
Yes CCC is yours, yes the MPs are also yours and yes
Tshabangu is playing a game, but don't you have a logical obligation to protect
the people's right to democratic representation in councils and parliament at
any cost including for you to run as Independents so that you block ZANUPF
parliament capture?
What is the point of holding on to a name when you will
lose it anyway, why play games as if you are on X-Box when it involves people's
lives and democratic political representation?
I have told you twice, I will tell you again for the third
time, many in the diplomatic community and many important regional political
actors are now asking if CCC is not actually a front for ZANUPF to calm
citizens down.
They ask this pertinent question because of CCC's many
school-boy mistakes that it continues to make since its formation last year.
Astounding, ridiculous and shocking mistakes one must add
if you are going to be genuine and logical in your analytical discourse about
the situation!
One of the senior team members of a Western election
observer mission team said this to me;
“I have covered more than 60 elections across the world, I
have never seen a presidential candidate who has done everything possible in
the book to lose an election like Nelson Chamisa has done."
The election observer continued: "We went to see Nelson for a meeting, and yet he was alone, it has been the same with other observer missions," the election observer said to me in astonishment.
If CCC is not a front for ZANUPF, then its leader is
thoroughly incompetent for having made all these avoidable but now talked about
mistakes and for making traditional allies of the democracy movement in
Zimbabwe doubt CCC’s and his own political sincerity through his commissions
and omissions.
This behaviour speaks into Nelson Chamisa’s disdain for
teamwork, and his over reliance on advisors who are and were taking
instructions before, during and after the sham elections from
counter-intelligence folks who many believe deliberately mis-led them.
How can you get advice from your opponent under the guise
of having so-called "insiders in the system?"
This has been a running joke in the diplomatic community, a
community which has almost given up on Chamisa and are now saying that they
will try and make things work with the Harare regime, a rogue regime now being
seen as an alternative to what was supposed to be a democratic movement.
Diplomats come to Zimbabwe to represent the interests of
their countries, if an opposition has failed to prove to them that it is a
genuine alternative to the current ZANUPF corrupt order, that is a serious
indictment on the opposition leadership.
The concerns about Nelson Chamisa and CCC's actions and
their potential implication on CCC’s credibility both home and abroad are now
extremely serious and shouldn’t be ignored by those genuinely fighting for
change in Zimbabwe.
You can’t continue making catastrophic political mistakes
and relying on only blaming your opponent for your continued self-evident
failures to read the political terrain and get some gains here and there
instead of always being on the receiving end of comical political failures.
Chamisa's ardent supporters point towards CCC's ability to
stop ZANUPF's two-thirds majority goal during the shambolic August 23
elections, but was that really citizens voting for CCC or it was fed up
citizens voting against ZANUPF?
The delusional declarations reflect a tragic understanding
of Zimbabwean politics, any main opposition leader would have made things
tougher for ZANUPF during a general election, he just happened to be Nelson
Chamisa.
Zimbabweans are suffering, Zimbabweans have no jobs, they
have no healthcare, they have no clean drinking water, they have potholed
roads, they have 20 hour electricity load shedding, they don'y have pensions,
neither do they have savings, they only have ONE TV station, they have a
captured judiciary and a corrupt government. So Why Would They Vote For Anyone
Else Except The Main Opposition?
What has really upset many serious Zimbabweans is the
astounding move by CCC and Nelson Chamisa of not going into the by-elections as
Independents, when they knew too well that all odds were stacked against them
in captured courts, something that they correctly sing about daily.
When you know that the judiciary is captured, and when you
know that the election board ZEC is also captured, why do you make decisions
that play into the regime's hands like insisting on going into by-elections
using a contested name whose dispute will be adjudicated by your adversary’s
judiciary poodles?
You can’t expect a Praise and Worship one-man
decision-making outfit to remove a military assisted political party like
ZANUPF when it makes such ridiculous decisions, grand political delusions
scaffolded by Bible verses and inspirational tweets.
ZANUPF is a corrupt political machinery, it controls the
judiciary, it controls the elections management body ZEC, so the best thing
which was a no brainer was to remove any need for CCC to go to captured courts
by simply running as Independents.
But someone's ego was more important than political
strategy that would stop the desired ZANUPF two-thirds majority.
You can’t keep forming political parties and abandoning
them and forming more new political parties because you say you are popular,
and yet your popularity is leading to nothing except economic survival for
yourself and a few others around you.
There are now serious apprehensions in the region about the
political credibility of Nelson Chamisa and his ability to bring about any
meaningful change to Zimbabwe, his leadership is questionable to many in the
region.
Nelson Chamisa and his supporters can ignore those
apprehensions at their own peril, but he knows that they exist and many have
told him face to face.
Only sycophants continue to pretend that there is no
political crisis around his leadership style and skills.
Zimbabweans can continue cheering on this one-man
decision-making muppet show at their own political cost, they will deserve the
outcomes and consequences of such a political muppet show whose failures are
now too many to mention in one sitting.
There is no doubt in my mind that Chamisa continues to be
the best foot forward in terms of galvanising public support, but you need more
than support to remove ZANUPF's corrupt rule, you need a strong team with a
cogent political strategy, and more importantly a political vision.
Sadly many serious regional political players are no longer
feeling sorry for struggling Zimbabweans because they say that we are
supporting the schoolboy antics of Nelson Chamisa which have emboldened ZANUPF,
and that we insult those who call for reason and a sensible political approach
to dealing with ZANUPF's corrupt rule.
Now that Nelson Chamisa has predictably lost this battle to
hold on to CCC against the captured political charlatan Tshabangu, there is no
longer anything called CCC as Tshabangu can now do as he wishes.
It is sad to watch people's democratic electoral rights
being washed away illegally like what has just happened, but until the same
people accept that Nelson Chamisa's unbridled desire for absolute power has
contributed to this, the same people will have learnt nothing at all and will
deserve what they are getting.
As French philosopher Joseph de Maistre said, A People Get
the Leadership That They Deserve.
Zimbabwe needs an opposition leader who is secure with
himself and his talents, and who is not scared of the abilities of his
colleagues.
It is in the nature of politics that some will be more
talented than others, such talent differentials should not be the reason to
shut the door on those more talented than you are.
Zimbabwe needs an opposition leader who is a team player,
and not one who relies for advice from shadow and compromised characters, it
needs an opposition party which is rooted in constitutionalism, and not Chinhu
Changu Chete politics.
The later Dr Alex Magaisa warned CCC on 24 April 2022 when
he said:
"I conclude by urging the CCC interim leadership to
hasten the pace to establish the set of rules called the constitution, even on
an interim basis. These debates and accompanying noises are a reflection of the
unsureness that results from a constitutional void."
This advice fell on deaf ears, and it is the reason that
CCC finds itself in this mess, ZANUPF will always take advantage of any created
own goals, it is a predatory political animal.
Today Zimbabweans have a choice, to either continue
following the Alice in Wonderland opposition fairy-tale politics that define
Chamisa, and always blaming ZANUPF, or to start demanding the opposition to be
serious and to constitute itself into a solid and respectable alternative to
the corrupt and incompetent ZANUPF regime.
Zimbabwe has many educated people whom regional leaders and
the diplomatic community look up to, these regional leaders and diplomats have
failed to understand why so many smart Zimbabweans remain under the spell of a
failed opposition political leader whose signature is Bible verses and
inspirational quotes every Saturday morning.
Human beings seek spiritual guidance from churches and not
from politicians, they seek economic redemption from politics and not to be
told that Joy is coming and given empty promises that are never fulfilled.
Zimbabweans have been stripped of their human and economic
dignity, how about putting them first ahead of this unbridled desire for
absolute power that has now come to define both the main opposition leader and
Emmerson Mnangagwa to the detriment of the suffering citizens living in penury.
Mnangagwa wants a two-thirds majority to be followed by a
third term, Chamisa wants to get rid of all colleagues who are perceived to be
competitors to be his crown.
It is all Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me!
When will these leaders put people ahead of their desire
for power, and when will they choose to lead instead of ruling?
ZANUPF is the pits on any given day, but it remains
emboldened by CCC's failures.
The sycophants will not want to hear this truth, but they
will realise the truthfulness of these cols facts after another shambolic 2028
election.
P/s
I encourage the youths to leave and better your lives
elsewhere through good education or better jobs or both. Hopewell Chin’ono
writing on X
