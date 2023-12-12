SECURITY GUARD'S GANG STEALS US$238K

A security guard at Online Logistics led a gang that broke into an office at the company, forced open a safe and stole US$238 000 and then made a false report that armed robbers had attacked the company, it was alleged in court yesterday.

Owen Muteeri (28) was facing unlawful entry charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei and was remanded in custody to today for bail consideration.

The court heard that on an unknown date, Muteeri, who was guarding Online Logistics at 234 Delport Road, Sunway City, Epworth, with other accused persons who are still at large, broke into the office of Richard Mataba, forced open a safe and stole cash amounting to US$238 000.

It is the State’s case that the gang shared the cash among themselves.

Muteeri went on to make a false report alleging that he had been robbed by people who were armed with a pistol and a rifle.

He further volunteered that he was given US$5 000 by the robbers whom he claimed instructed him to bury the money in a maize field about 800 metres from the crime scene.

He then led police officers to where he had hidden the money and US$2 700 was recovered and not the US$5 000 he had initially claimed to have hidden. Herald