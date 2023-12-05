MISSING DRIVER'S BODY FOUND IN BOOT OF CAR

Police in Zvishavane are investigating a suspected murder case in which a taxi operator went missing in Zvishavane’s central business district before he was later found dead with his body shoved in the boot of his car.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the now deceased, Simbarashe Moyo (28) was in Zvishavane town CBD on December 1 operating his taxi when he was reported as a missing person after he failed to return home.

“Yesterday, a motor vehicle matching Simbarashe’ Honda Fit vehicle was found abandoned in Mudereri Village in Zvishavane at a deserted homestead.

“Police attended the scene and discovered Simbarashe Moyo’s body in the boot oozing blood from the nose. The body had injuries and bruises all over,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said searches were made and police recovered a wallet from the deceased’s trousers pockets with USD$94 and identification cards.

“The body was taken to Zvishavane District Hospital and investigations are underway,” he said. Herald