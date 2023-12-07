MUFAKOSE KILLER WAS WANTED BY COPS

THE Butcher of Mufakose, Thomas Nyamhunga, was on the police wanted list for assaulting his girlfriend, Needmore Mauka, after a row over US$5.
Mauka reported the case in October.
Yesterday, Nyamhunga was remanded in custody to December 20
on murder, attempted murder and domestic violence charges after he killed
Mauka’s five-year-old son on Sunday night.
He appeared at the Mbare Magistrate Court following his
arrest in Waterfalls on Tuesday morning.
Nyamhunga, an employee of Koala Meats in Chitungwiza,
appeared before Mbare magistrate Batanai Madzingira, who referred him to the
High Court for bail application.
It was established that Nyamhunga was on the police’s
wanted list for a matter reported by Mauka in October.
Nyamhunga is accused of domestic violence after he went to
Mauka’s house demanding his US$5 from her.
Maunga told him that she was going to give him back the
money on a later date.
This did not go down well with Nyamhunga who assaulted her.
She reported the case to the police.
The State case suggests a relationship between the two
which appears to have gone off the rails leading to tension.
It all exploded on Sunday night when Nyamhunga killed one
of Mauka’s children, by using a knife to stab him on the neck, before
attempting to kill the deceased’s sister.
Prosecutor Fidelis Chiherenge said on Sunday, at around
7pm, Nyamhunga went Mauka’s house in Mufakose where he found her three children
aged five, eight and 12 years alone.
Nyamhunga called Mauka to inquire about her whereabouts.
He was told she was returning from watching the Chibuku
Super Cup final between Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars in Mhondoro.
An argument ensued over the phone.
The State said Nyamhunga instructed two of the girls to
sleep on the floor while he, and the five-year-old boy, slept on the bed.
At around 8.30pm, Nyamhunga took a kitchen knife and slit
the boy’s throat leading, to his death.
The State said Nyamhunga then stabbed the eight-year-old
girl on the throat, but the girl’s screams made him panic.
The girl sustained a deep cut and ran to a neighbour’s
house, while Nyamhunga fled the scene.
The neighbour called Maunga informing her about the murder
and attempted murder of her kids. H Metro
