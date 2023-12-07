MUFAKOSE KILLER WAS WANTED BY COPS



THE Butcher of Mufakose, Thomas Nyamhunga, was on the police wanted list for assaulting his girlfriend, Needmore Mauka, after a row over US$5.

Mauka reported the case in October.

Yesterday, Nyamhunga was remanded in custody to December 20 on murder, attempted murder and domestic violence charges after he killed Mauka’s five-year-old son on Sunday night.

He appeared at the Mbare Magistrate Court following his arrest in Waterfalls on Tuesday morning.

Nyamhunga, an employee of Koala Meats in Chitungwiza, appeared before Mbare magistrate Batanai Madzingira, who referred him to the High Court for bail application.

It was established that Nyamhunga was on the police’s wanted list for a matter reported by Mauka in October.

Nyamhunga is accused of domestic violence after he went to Mauka’s house demanding his US$5 from her.

Maunga told him that she was going to give him back the money on a later date.

This did not go down well with Nyamhunga who assaulted her.

She reported the case to the police.

The State case suggests a relationship between the two which appears to have gone off the rails leading to tension.

It all exploded on Sunday night when Nyamhunga killed one of Mauka’s children, by using a knife to stab him on the neck, before attempting to kill the deceased’s sister.

Prosecutor Fidelis Chiherenge said on Sunday, at around 7pm, Nyamhunga went Mauka’s house in Mufakose where he found her three children aged five, eight and 12 years alone.

Nyamhunga called Mauka to inquire about her whereabouts.

He was told she was returning from watching the Chibuku Super Cup final between Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars in Mhondoro.

An argument ensued over the phone.

The State said Nyamhunga instructed two of the girls to sleep on the floor while he, and the five-year-old boy, slept on the bed.

At around 8.30pm, Nyamhunga took a kitchen knife and slit the boy’s throat leading, to his death.

The State said Nyamhunga then stabbed the eight-year-old girl on the throat, but the girl’s screams made him panic.

The girl sustained a deep cut and ran to a neighbour’s house, while Nyamhunga fled the scene.

The neighbour called Maunga informing her about the murder and attempted murder of her kids. H Metro