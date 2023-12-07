MR UGLY COLLAPSES, DIES IN A TOILET

FORMER Mr Ugly, Mison Sere, has died at the age of 51 after reportedly collapsing while relieving himself in the toilet at his family house in Mabvuku.
Family spokesperson, Danny Sere, told H-Metro that they
believe his death was probably caused by illicit drugs and alcohol he was
consuming.
“Mison has been abusing drugs and drinking illicit alcohol
for some time,” said Danny.
“At one time, he would show signs of mental disturbances
due to drugs.
“He would move around looking for houses where people are
gathered for funerals.
“There was no funeral gathering around Mabvuku, which he
didn’t attend, just for beer only.
“He would spend more than three days camped at a funeral.
“Chainyanyorwadza ndechekuti ainwa tudoro utwu asinakudya,”
said Danny.
Sere won the title of “ugliest person” four times, beating
inaugural winner, William Masvinu. His 2015 win was marked with disturbances,
with some contesting that he was too ‘handsome’ to be counted among the
contestants.
They said he only had missing teeth and should not be among
the ugly contestants.
Aspiring Mabvuku legislator, Scott Sakupwanya, donated
mealie-meal, meat, tomatoes and vegetables for the funeral. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment