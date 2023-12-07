MR UGLY COLLAPSES, DIES IN A TOILET

FORMER Mr Ugly, Mison Sere, has died at the age of 51 after reportedly collapsing while relieving himself in the toilet at his family house in Mabvuku.

Family spokesperson, Danny Sere, told H-Metro that they believe his death was probably caused by illicit drugs and alcohol he was consuming.

“Mison has been abusing drugs and drinking illicit alcohol for some time,” said Danny.

“At one time, he would show signs of mental disturbances due to drugs.

“He would move around looking for houses where people are gathered for funerals.

“There was no funeral gathering around Mabvuku, which he didn’t attend, just for beer only.

“He would spend more than three days camped at a funeral.

“Chainyanyorwadza ndechekuti ainwa tudoro utwu asinakudya,” said Danny.

Sere won the title of “ugliest person” four times, beating inaugural winner, William Masvinu. His 2015 win was marked with disturbances, with some contesting that he was too ‘handsome’ to be counted among the contestants.

They said he only had missing teeth and should not be among the ugly contestants.

Aspiring Mabvuku legislator, Scott Sakupwanya, donated mealie-meal, meat, tomatoes and vegetables for the funeral. H Metro