MP PROPOSES THREE TIER PASSPORT FEES

Gutu South legislator Togarepi Pupurai has proposed a three-tier system for passport fees in Zimbabwe to cater to different social classes.

His proposal includes providing passports for free to the underprivileged over a more extended period, charging higher fees for urgent applications, and maintaining the current fees for those willing to wait.

His suggestions come after Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, announced a proposed increase in passport fees while delivering the 2024 national budget in November.

Ordinary passport fees will rise from US$120 to US$200, while emergency passports will cost US$300, according to the finance minister.

Following this announcement, residents in Bulawayo and surrounding areas, including Harare, rushed to apply for passports before the significant price increase kicks in in January 2024.

During the Budget Debate of the Finance Bill in Parliament on Thursday, Puparai said passport fees must be set in a way that accommodates the poor without disenfranchising them.

“I have no problem with us charging economic fees on passports but I was going to recommend, despite that I support the issue of increasing, but it must then be proportional not in a way that would discourage people from getting a right. Having an identity document is a right,” said Pupurai, who is also the Zanu PF Chief Whip in Parliament.

The legislator suggested that the finance minister must maintain the current passport fees for those who are willing to wait for a month or two for it.

“For those who would want those passports yesterday, they must pay. It means they want a passport for some economic value. How do we share if they get that passport and fly out of Zimbabwe and start making millions out of Zimbabwe?” he questioned.

“How will Zimbabwe benefit after running around to give this member of society a passport that he wants so much?”

Pupurai then advised the Treasury to adopt the three-tier system he was suggesting.

“I would recommend, if it is good to the Minister, to have a three-tier pricing system. One for those who are prepared to get the passport because they want it as an official document in this country, they can have it. If you want to give them in three months, they apply, get it in three months but do not charge these people because they are poor. Those who would want it yesterday, let them pay very economic prices,” said the legislator. CITE