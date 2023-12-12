MANDATORY THREE PFUMVUDZA PLOTS FOR HOUSEHOLDS IN ZIM

THE Government has made it mandatory for households to establish three permanent Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots each as a way of guaranteeing food security at both household and national level through the use of sustainable agricultural practices.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri yesterday urged farmers to maintain the position of the plots as permanent so that they get the incremental benefits of conservation agriculture or Pfumvudza/Intwasa.

“By now at least three plots must be ready for planting for the household and beneficiary,” said Prof Jiri.

He encouraged all farmers to prepare at least three plots if they were to receive inputs.

For household food security, the emphasis on permanent plots for Pfumvudza/Intwasa should be done on time with holes covered with mulch for effective moisture conservation, he explained.

“We need to climate-proof our agriculture practices at household level to ensure food security everywhere and every day. With renewed trust in Pfumvudza/Intwasa and irrigation development we should able to obtain cereal grain for the national food security.

“We must climate-proof our crop and livestock production through Pfumvudza/Intwasa and irrigation development meant for cereal production as well as pasture production for livestock. This must remain our best foot forward as we transform Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector,” he explained.

Meanwhile, a video on X (formerly twitter) has presented Agritex acting director Mr Leonard Munamati urging farmers to continue with their farming activities in anticipation of the rains in the next few days.

“The planting season is upon us. The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has advised that most parts of the country will receive rainfall amounts that are enough for planting,” said Mr Munamati.

He also encouraged farmers with irrigation systems to increase their hectarage.

“We are appealing to all farmers with irrigation to put every square inch of their irrigable land to maize. We now emphasise early maturing varieties to allow smooth transitioning into winter wheat production in 2024,” he explained.

He added that farmers without irrigation systems and had already completed potholing could start planting using water from rivers or wells and those with no water sources near them could dry plant.

“Those in regions 1 and 2, which receive more rainfall must also plant early maturing maize varieties as time is already gone. Those in regions 4 and 5 must grow traditional grains such as sorghum, finger millet and millet to ensure food security,” said Mr Munamati.

He also advised farmers to grow other seed varieties like groundnuts and cowpeas to promote diversity and ensure enough and nutritious food in view of the current climate change challenges. Herald