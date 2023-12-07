MALABA PUSHES FOR FAIR JUSTICE DELIVERY

ALL levels of the Judicial Service must act in common purpose to ensure fair delivery of justice to everyone irrespective of their standing in life, Chief Justice Luke Malaba said yesterday.
Addressing a Judicial Service Commission leadership
conference in Victoria Falls, CJ Malaba said the obligation to act proactively
can only mean one goal for leaders in the Judicial Service.
“There must be a commonality among them. Commonality is the
fact of sharing interests, experiences, or other characteristics with someone
or something.
“Exposing all leaders in the Judicial Service to the same
standards of leadership facilitates the emergence of commonality among them.
Leaders in the Judicial Service must share the same essential attributes and
qualities.”
The conference is being held under the theme, “Enhancing
the efficiency and effectiveness of leadership in the Judicial Service through
the implementation of the strategic plan”.
CJ Malaba said the importance of commonality in justice
delivery is located in what justice delivery means.
Justice delivery, he said, was the effective and efficient
provision to every person, the means to secure fairness in their treatment as
stipulated by the law.
“In justice delivery, all people must be treated fairly,”
CJ Malaba said.
He said there could be no unfounded differentiation in the
delivery of justice and that principle of no differentiation in justice
delivery placed an obligation on those who were responsible for it, that is, on
the leaders in the judicial service.
“It means that they must all meet the same standard so that
wherever they are, they are able to give the same fair treatment to every
person. The same standard of action in justice delivery cannot be met unless
there is commonality”.
CJ Malaba challenged the JSC leadership to be aware of the
co-operation expected of them with other stakeholders to ensure fair play in
justice delivery.
The Constitution provided for how justice should be
administered and that its position as a compass for judicial leadership must be
understood against the background of the people-centric nature of the document.
“The Constitution was wrought out of a consultative process
of engagement and re-engagement among the people of Zimbabwe. It, therefore,
means that judicial leadership is given by the people,” the Chief Justice said.
“There are people who identified the offices required to be
able to achieve and administer justice among them.
“As noted earlier, leadership emerges in all rule-based
societies and communities. It is for this reason that leadership has been
regarded as a public trust placed on certain individuals to administer common
interests to them such as justice delivery.” Herald
