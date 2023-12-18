HOW IVY KOMBO GOT HER CERTIFICATE : WITNESS

THE trial of gospel musician Ivy Kombo and her husband Admire Kasi, who allegedly fraudulently acquired conversion exam certificates to practise law in Zimbabwe, continued yesterday with the State witness nailing the suspended executive secretary of the Council for Legal Education, Huggins Hardwork Duri, as the key player in the fraud at the council.
In her evidence in chief, Shorai Tafadzwa Mupunga last week
told the court that she worked with Duri from 2017 to 2022.
Explaining Duri’s involvement in the case of Kombo and
Kasi, Mupunga said she was advised to ask Kasi to make a payment of US$1 100 to
get certificates without writing the mandatory exams for foreign law graduates
wanting to convert their qualifications to practise in Zimbabwe.
“After I was asked by Kasi if it was possible for him and
his wife to get certificates without writing exams, I told him that I would
inquire from my boss Duri,” she said.
“Duri told me that it was possible and they should just pay
him US$1 100 to have the deal sorted out.”
Mupunga said she told Kasi about the amount that was needed
and Kasi, who was out of the country, instructed her to collect the money at
his church in Harare.
“I was handed over the money by a male person from Kasi’s
church as per his instruction. When I arrived there I just mentioned my name
and was handed over an envelope that had US$1 100,” she said.
After a while, Mupunga told the court she was called by
Duri who advised that the certificates were ready for collection and this was
around September 2022.
“I met Duri at Cresta Oasis and was handed over
certificates of conversion for Kombo and Kasi. After receiving them I took them
to Kasi’s church office where I got the money,” narrated Mupunga.
However, during cross examination, Duri’s lawyer Mr Oliver
Marwa yesterday put it to Mupunga that she was testifying in the Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission’s favour to buy immunity from being prosecuted for
her own pending corruption case.
Responding to a question from Mr Marwa on whether she
voluntarily disclosed this information to ZACC, Mupunga said she did not
volunteer but a certain officer did.
Mupunga also confirmed that she had nothing to prove that
she gave money to Duri.
Mr Marwa said Mupunga had no call record, text messages and
anything to prove that she gave the money to Duri.
Mupunga also confirmed receiving US$460 through some
corrupt activities and that she was forced to resign due to overwhelming
evidence.
Mr Marwa said Mupunga spent a month going to ZACC for
investigations and experienced mental torture and that is why she was
hallucinating about things which she had no knowledge of.
Mupunga also told the court that the person who handed her
the money was anonymous. Herald
