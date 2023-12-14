COP, HOOKER ARRESTED FOR EXTORTION

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) arrested a Zimbabwe Republic Police officer, Marshall Ngandu, on allegations of extortion after he connived with a sex worker to extort US$6 300 from a client.
Ngandu, a sergeant stationed at Harare Central Police
Station connived with Behaviour Makumbira who is still at large, to extort Mark
Anthony Naidoo.
Allegations are that on 1 April 2023, Naidoo engaged
Makumbira for sexual services for which he paid US$30.00 and thereafter
exchanged numbers.
On 04 April 2023, Naidoo was summoned to Harare Central
Police Station for an interview.
He was informed that Makumbira had filed rape allegations
against him and he denied the allegations.
Ngandu warned Naidoo that he was likely to face a jail term
and encouraged him to compromise with Makumbira so that they could solve the
issue amicably.
Makumbira demanded US$3,500 for her to drop the rape
allegations and shared the money with Ngandu.
The two (Ngandu and Makumbira), on different occasions,
continued demanding various amounts from Naidoo until he reported the matter to
ZACC after he had paid $6 300.
Ngandu appeared at Harare Magistrate court today and was
remanded to 24 February 2024.
He was granted US$100 bail and ordered to report to ZACC
every Friday. Herald
