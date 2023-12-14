COP, HOOKER ARRESTED FOR EXTORTION

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) arrested a Zimbabwe Republic Police officer, Marshall Ngandu, on allegations of extortion after he connived with a sex worker to extort US$6 300 from a client.

Ngandu, a sergeant stationed at Harare Central Police Station connived with Behaviour Makumbira who is still at large, to extort Mark Anthony Naidoo.

Allegations are that on 1 April 2023, Naidoo engaged Makumbira for sexual services for which he paid US$30.00 and thereafter exchanged numbers.

On 04 April 2023, Naidoo was summoned to Harare Central Police Station for an interview.

He was informed that Makumbira had filed rape allegations against him and he denied the allegations.

Ngandu warned Naidoo that he was likely to face a jail term and encouraged him to compromise with Makumbira so that they could solve the issue amicably.

Makumbira demanded US$3,500 for her to drop the rape allegations and shared the money with Ngandu.

The two (Ngandu and Makumbira), on different occasions, continued demanding various amounts from Naidoo until he reported the matter to ZACC after he had paid $6 300.

Ngandu appeared at Harare Magistrate court today and was remanded to 24 February 2024.

He was granted US$100 bail and ordered to report to ZACC every Friday. Herald