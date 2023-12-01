BANK TELLER STEALS DELTA BEVERAGES US$50K



THE long arm of the law finally caught up with a Rusape-based bank employee who for several months has been allegedly converting a blue chip company’s deposits to his personal use.

Detectives have since arrested Henry Tayengwa (36), a teller at ZB Bank’s Rusape branch, for allegedly stealing US$50 909 from deposits made by Delta Beverages.

Tayengwa channelled the money to his Ecobank account.

Tayengwa, who is represented by Mr Munyaradzi Manyengavana of Manyengavana Law Chambers, appeared before Rusape magistrate, Mrs Patience Chirimo, facing one count of theft.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody pending his bail application.

State prosecutor, Mr Marlon Makamba told the court that for the past nine mounts, Tayengwa would receive huge cash deposits from Delta Beverages but would not bank all the cash.

The anomaly was only picked by Ecobank.

“During the period extending from February 2023 to November 16, 2023 and at ZB Bank Rusape, Tayengwa hatched a plan to steal from the bank. The accused received huge amounts of deposits from Delta Beverages to be deposited into Delta Beverages’ Ecobank account.

“Tayengwa misrepresented to the bank by depositing less money, thereby prejudicing ZB Bank some money amounting to US$50 909. In October, Ecobank raised a query of missing deposits through ZB Bank and a CCTV verification was done. Tayengwa was seen on different dates stealing the money from deposits made,” said Mr Makamba.

Tayengwa was arrested while in possession of deposit slips with various amounts stolen from the bank.

Nothing was recovered. Manica Post