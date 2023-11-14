WOMAN DEMANDS COMPENSATION FROM MARRIED LOVER

A LOCAL shipping logistics company manager has clashed with his lover and workmate, who took him to a traditional court for wasting her time after promising to marry her.

Mugwagwa Gumunyu, of Kuwadzana 6, has been at loggerheads with Eunice Hunda, of Warren Park, who is demanding payment for wasting her time.

Mugwagwa has been dating Eunice since August last year.

Eunice, a security guard at the company, told H-Metro that Mugwagwa has been milking her of money claiming that his wife had left him unceremoniously.

“Mugwagwa has been milking my little money since we fell in love,” said Eunice.

“He would demand money every week claiming that he wanted to buy food for his kids.

“Ndaimupa pamwe pacho ndokwereta sezvo airara kumba kwangu ndikafunga kuti zvaaitaura zvekuti akatizwa nemudzimai ndezvechokwadi.

“I gave him money amounting to US$2 000. I approached a traditional chief after learning that Mugwagwa was also milking two other ladies he works with.”

She added:

“He used the same method and the three of us confronted him at the same time.

“Anodanana neni musecurity guard, anodanana nemukadzi anobika kukitchen neumwe anoshandisa fork lift.

“He wasted my time promising to marry me claiming that he was single when he has two wives who he is failing to support.

“I cannot continue being abused by him. I want to be paid for the time wasted.”

Efforts to contact Mugwagwa were fruitless as his mobile phone was not being answered. H Metro





