WE WILL NAME AND SHAME DRUG LORDS : MINISTER

DEFENCE Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said Government will soon name and shame drug lords as part of efforts aimed at curbing the drug and substance abuse menace that has plagued the country.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, who also chairs the National Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse, made the remarks during a Zanu-PF rally in Sizinda suburb to drum up support for the ruling party candidate for Bulawayo South National Assembly Constituency Cde Raj Modi ahead of the December 9 by-elections.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said drugs are contributing to an increase in the country’s mortality rate.

“We are faced with a serious plague and that is drugs. You know that in order to destabilise what has been built by African and black communities, detractors create ‘leisurely’ substances that blind black communities from thriving,” she said.

“As a country, we are blessed with minerals and through the influence of drugs and substances our youth are led astray as they engage in narcotics that are a serious hazard to their health and the stability of the nation economically.”

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said most developing countries are faced with drug and substance abuse, a development that has led to the destabilisation of the countries’ economies.

“Women too are targets, and there are these skin-lightening products that are flooding the market and women are rushing to buy them. This yellow bone syndrome is a serious cause for concern,” she said.

“These are also drugs cloaked in dermatological products. There is a serious fascination with skin colour and texture that we end up losing focus on our core values as a nation.”

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Government is aware of all drug dealing syndicates and is set to name and shame them all.

“Some of them are here within us and we know them. We will soon name and shame them. This scourge is destroying our country and is a threat to our Second Republic’s Vision 2030,” she said.

“We cannot have such people thriving at the expense of the country’s development. We have several notable and key infrastructural development projects that we need to implement.”

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the Zanu-PF national chairperson, said citizens managed to defeat the scheming and plotting imperial forces through their local puppets who sought to destabilise Zimbabwe and reverse the gains of the country’s hard won independence.

She said after failing to manipulate leaders in the Sadc region, the country’s detractors have resorted to discrediting the Government.

“You cannot talk about Sadc or AU without mentioning Zanu-PF and its astute leadership. We are a group of revolutionary sisters and brothers, injure one injure all,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“It’s a tall order for the West to divide and rule us. You made the nation proud by upholding peace during and after the harmonised elections.”

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the forthcoming by-elections were a chance for Zimbabweans to choose the right leadership that is ready to deliver. Chronicle