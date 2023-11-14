WE ARE PROBING MASAYA'S DEATH : COPS

POLICE are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Tapfumanei Masaya (51) whose body was found at the intersection of Arcturus and Lobho Roads in the Cleveland area of eastern Harare on Monday.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a post-mortem is being done to ascertain the cause of death.
He said next of kin were able to identify the dead man as Masaya.
“The ZRP is currently conducting comprehensive investigations on the circumstances surrounding Tapfumanei Masaya’s death while at the same time waiting for a full post mortem report,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.
📺MUST WATCH: Today, our Member of Parliament, Hon @Cde_Ostallos, addressed the media regarding the heartless murder of our change champion, Pastor Tapfumanei Masaya, at the hands of Zanu PF thugs in Mabvuku.— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) November 14, 2023
During the address, he also responded to inquiries about the recalls… pic.twitter.com/QfI9FNPM3R
