WE ARE PROBING MASAYA'S DEATH : COPS

POLICE are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Tapfumanei Masaya (51) whose body was found at the intersection of Arcturus and Lobho Roads in the Cleveland area of eastern Harare on Monday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a post-mortem is being done to ascertain the cause of death.

He said next of kin were able to identify the dead man as Masaya.

“The ZRP is currently conducting comprehensive investigations on the circumstances surrounding Tapfumanei Masaya’s death while at the same time waiting for a full post mortem report,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.