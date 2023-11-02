VILLAGE MOB BEATS CATTLE RUSTLER TO DEATH

A suspected cattle rustler from Makhulela 2 Village under Chief Masendu in Madlambuzi area, Matabeleland South province, met a grim fate when he was beaten to death by a mob of villagers.

This was heard when four of the five suspects that were being jointly charged with murder were issued with a warrant by Plumtree resident magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Robson Vundla (62), Johnson Ndlovu (58), Weight Ngwenya (22) and a 17-year-old boy whose name is withheld for legal reasons did not attend court for routine proceedings prompting the magistrate to issue a warrant of arrest against them.

Lindani Ncube (25) was remanded to 8 January 2024.

Allegations are that on 8 August 2022 at around 12pm Robson was looking for his cattle when he spotted Othusithi Mvundla, Ndumiso Ncube, Ndumiso Moyo and Masimba Sibanda standing among them.

Upon spotting them, Robson fled home and teamed up with Ndlovu, Ngwenya, Ncube, and a 17-year-old boy to pursue them, suspecting that they were trying to steal his cattle.

When questioned, they all confessed that they had been sent by the now-deceased Mpikiswane Mvundla to steal Robson’s cattle.

Robson then devised a plan to lure Mpikiswane. He asked the three men to call him while pretending that they had managed to steal the cattle and the now deceased arrived a few minutes later not knowing that death was lying in wait for him.

The accused apprehended Mpikiswane and beat him repeatedly with axe handles and mopane switches all over his body, causing serious injuries.

Realising that he was seriously injured, they took him to Butshe Police Base, where the on-duty police advised them to take him to Butshe Clinic.

Mpikiswane was pronounced dead upon arrival at Butshe Clinic.

Selestine Madziwa appeared for the State. B Metro