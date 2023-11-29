TEEN STABS LOVE RIVAL TO DEATH

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on allegations of fatally stabbing a man following a misunderstanding over a girlfriend at a house in Ruwa on Monday, while a 63-year-old woman was arrested for killing her husband in Gokwe after a domestic dispute.

The teenager stabbed Theionvus Mhungira (19) once on the neck with a kitchen knife and he died on the spot, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

The stabbing occurred at a house in Solomio Park, Ruwa on Monday.

In another case, police in Gokwe have arrested Mavis Murungwa (63) on allegations of killing her husband Tinaye Goka (63) at Mabhiza Village, Chireya, on Sunday.

The woman and her granddaughter aged 16 took turns to hit the victim with a log and cooking stick indiscriminately all over the body following a domestic dispute after he had destroyed kitchen utensils and a goat pen built by the suspect.

The victim was found dead near a borehole, Asst Comm Nyathi said.

In Bulawayo, a 46-year-old man died on Sunday after he was stabbed with a nail cutter knife following a misunderstanding during a beer drinking spree.

Police have since arrested Mbalehle Ncube aged 22, Hlonipani Sibanda aged 26 and Themba Moyo aged 26.

The attack occurred at a house in Emthunzini, Bulawayo where Fios Sibanda aged 46 died after being attacked by the suspects following an argument during a beer drinking spree.

“Mbalehle Ncube hit the victim with a plastic dish on the head, whilst Themba Moyo hit him with an electric cable on the back before Hlonipani Sibanda stabbed him with a nail cutter knife on the neck,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Police in Masvingo are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Alward Zengwa (33) who is being sought after the death of his brother on Sunday.

“The suspect hit his brother, Zvirwere Zvirwere, with a log and switch all over the body for allegedly failing to perform rituals meant to appease the spirit of the dead in the family. The victim died on the spot,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Zengwa should contact any nearest police station. Herald