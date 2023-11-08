TEEN JAILED FOR RAPING FOR GIRL (7)

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping a seven-year-old girl.

The ECD A girl (name withheld to protect her identity) was on her way from school alone when she was raped by the accused (name withheld to protect his identity since he is a juvenile)

Gokwe regional magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube on Tuesday, in passing sentence said the matter had aggravating circumstances as the accused violated an innocent girl who will forever relive her ordeal.

The magistrate sentenced the teenager to five years in prison.

Prosecutor Mrs Melissa Makombe -Shava told the court that the complainant is doing ECD A at a primary school in Gokwe South District.

She said the accused stays in the same area and is not going to school.

“On July 13 at around 1PM, the complainant was going home from school and she was alone.The complainant met the accused person on the way who was coming from the opposite direction. The accused person lifted the complainant and took her into the bush,” she said.

Mrs Makombe -Shava said after violating the child, the juvenile fled from the scene.

The girl told her mother about her ordeal when she got home.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the accused. H Metro