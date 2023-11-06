SCOTT BIDS FOR MABVUKU AGAIN

The Nomination Court will sit in Harare and Bulawayo tomorrow for parties to submit papers for candidates to take part in the by-elections set for December 9, with Mabvuku-Tafara aspirant Pedzisai “Scott” Sakupwanya expected to resume his fight for the constituency.

The by-elections come after the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda announced vacancies in Parliament following several recalls initiated by Sengezo Tshabangu, who declared himself interim secretary-general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared December 9 the by-elections date through Statutory Instrument 188 of 2023.

The recalled legislators’ efforts to seek redress at the High Court were rendered futile when Justice Munamato Mutevedzi at the weekend ruled in favour of Tshabangu.

The recalled CCC MPs are Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West), Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North), Nicola Jane Watson (Bulawayo South), Pashor Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Ereck Gono (Lobengula-Magwegwe) and Bright Moyo Vanya (Lupane East).

Also recalled were Febion Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi (Mabvuku-Tafara), Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi) and Obert Manduna (Nketa).

Kufahakutizwi narrowly defeated Zanu PF’s Sakupwanya in the Mabvuku-Tafara constituency during the August 23 and 24 harmonised elections.

Sakupwanya is set to return to the battleground in his bid to win the Mabvuku-Tafara constituency and will file his nomination papers tomorrow.

In an interview yesterday, he promised to continue providing for the people of Mabvuku-Tafara despite the defeat.

“Elections come and go and that does not stop me from supporting and providing for my people whenever I have something to offer,” he said.

“I will always remain with my people in good and bad times and I am in the constituency always. I will file my nomination papers on Tuesday.” Newsday





