NYAU DANCER BEATEN TO DEATH

A Bindura-based Nyau dancer was allegedly bashed to death by his colleagues in a dispute over an undisclosed matter.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Friday when Enwell Kandere (22) and Edmore Kafuridza (31) appeared in court facing murder charges.

The duo was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha alleged on September 17 at Pasango farm Bindura, the duo accused the now deceased Douglas Tomu of wearing their regalia without their consent. The duo severely assaulted Tomu with wooden logs and open hands.

Tomu's health deteriorated until he died.

Before he died, Tomu had implicated the accused persons, leading to their arrest. Standard





