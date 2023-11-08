MINISTER : POLICE STATIONS DILAPIDATED

HOME Affairs deputy minister Chido Sanyatwe has appealed for increased funding for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to enable it to effectively fight crime.

Speaking in Parliament during the pre-budget seminar ahead of the 2024 national budget announcement, Sanyatwe said most police stations were so dilapidated that it was now dampening police officers’ morale and making it difficult for them to carry out their duties.

“Most of the police stations are so dilapidated that they affect our seriousness to fight crime. On the issue of acquisition of firearms and replacement of ammunition, it is a major priority considering that these are key security tools,” she said.

“It has become a concern that most police establishments do not have ablution facilities, as a result there is need for adequate budgetary support to provide ablution facilities and key water sources.”

She said the ZRP was also struggling to pay its officers, further affecting morale and making it difficult to attract and retain qualified personnel.

“Most police officers who are supposed to get payments are not receiving them, while budgetary limitations have resulted in the ZRP failing to meet travel and substance allowances,” she added.

Scores of members of the police force have been arrested for engaging in various criminal activities, including robbery as their working conditions continue to deteriorate.

Police officers have also been accused of demanding bribes from suspects which has further raised concern over the force’s ability to conduct its duties diligently. Newsday





