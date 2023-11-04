MENTALLY ILL PRISONERS OVERWHELM JAILS



AS the tall metal gates at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison psychiatric unit swing open, one is greeted by an unusual group of inmates.

Those who have been to an ordinary psychiatric unit or rehabilitation centre probably understand the nature of such an environment.

But at the prison, it is a different case altogether.

Stakes are a bit high as the place houses mentally challenged but convicted criminals or those awaiting trial.

Some of the inmates will be spotting new yet tattered prison apparel, which could be a clear sign of perpetual conflict, either among themselves or with prison officials.

Others exhibit violent tendencies.

In some instances, there are those who soil themselves.

Some lazily walk barefoot across the compound, while others “sunbathe” in the sweltering summer heat.

One could go on describing how unpleasant the place is, but imagine the challenge prison officials face on a daily basis in dealing with this group.

Well, it is now worse considering the numbers continue to swell.

Barely does a day pass without reports of a ghastly crime committed by suspected mentally challenged people.

The most common crimes involve murder, attempted murder and rape.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) spokesperson, Superintendent Meya Khanyezi, says there is an unprecedented increase in the number of inmates committed to psychiatric units at most of the country’s jails.

However, figures at the Chikurubi psychiatric unit have triggered concern among the authorities.

Chikurubi and Khami prisons, in Harare and Bulawayo, respectively, have ZPCS’ major psychiatric units.

Chikurubi has a maximum carrying capacity of 150 mentally challenged inmates at any given time, but currently houses more than 460 patients.

Reports suggest the figure continues to swell with each passing moment, which is naturally creating logistical nightmares for prison officials.

The inmates require special care and attention compared to their normal counterparts, thus, the need for more personnel, which automatically means stretching the wage bill.

“The numbers are ever growing and this shows that many people might be struggling with mental health issues out there, but without seeking medical attention,” notes Supt Khanyezi.

“The most common crimes committed by these patients are murder, attempted murder and rape.”

Of the total number of prisoners in the Chikurubi psychiatric unit, 60 percent are criminal mental patients, while the rest are detained mental patients.

Criminal mental patients are offenders found to have been mentally unstable when they committed crime and as such, they are not sentenced.

Instead, they undergo treatment behind bars and upon gaining stability, they are discharged.

Detained mental patients are those still appearing in court, waiting for medical confirmation that they are indeed psychologically unwell.

Some of the mental patients face multiple counts of heinous crimes like murder. Sunday Mail





