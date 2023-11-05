TSHABANGU BY-ELECTIONS : US$5M DOWN THE DRAIN

THE Nomination Court will sit on Tuesday to receive nomination papers from prospective candidates for the December 9 by-elections, with the High Court yesterday throwing out an application by 23 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members to overturn their recalls from Parliament.

The Government last week approved a US$5 million budget for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to conduct the by-elections to fill nine vacant seats in the National Assembly that were prompted by the expulsion of the opposition legislators last month.

CCC’s interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu recently recalled 14 legislators, including six elected through proportional representation, as well as nine senators and 17 councillors.

The legislators then approached the High Court seeking to overturn the recalls. However, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi yesterday dismissed the application after he found that the MPs failed to provide the party’s constitution “or any document which showed that Sengezo Tshabangu could possibly not have held the position he claimed he held”.

The ruling paves the way for the by-elections to proceed, with ZEC now finalising preparations for conducting the polls.

The elections will be held in Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku-Tafara, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi and Nketa.

ZEC deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa told The Sunday Mail that the approved budget also covers funding for the Gutu West by-election scheduled for Saturday.

Voting in the constituency was postponed following the death of a duly nominated candidate, Cde Christopher Rwodzi, before the August 23-24 harmonised elections.

“The budget required for the 2023 by-elections is US$5,3 million, equivalent to $35 billion,” said Amb Kiwa.

“All other required materials like ballot papers, stationery, tents, lights and ink are available.

“The commission was fully capacitated to meet the requirements of the upcoming by-elections by Treasury.

“The commission is prepared to conduct the by-elections comfortably without any challenges.”

Amb Kiwa said all was set for sitting of the Nomination Court. Sunday Mail





