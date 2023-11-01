MAN STEALS PHONE AT COURT

A DARING thief stole a cellphone from a man who was making inquiries at the Harare Magistrates’ Clerk of Court’s office.

Tatenda Mhlanga was in the Clerk of Court’s office when he pounced and allegedly pickpocketed Desmond Makomva.

Makomva found out that his phone was missing and informed a policeman, who was in the same office.

The cop asked people inside the office if anyone had taken Makomva’s phone.

They all said none of them had either seen or taken it.

He conducted a body search on everyone in the office and the phone was recovered from Mhlanga.

Mhlanga told the cops that he had taken the phone for “safe keeping”.

He was taken to the police post at the court where statements were recorded.

Mhlanga was then whisked to Harare Central Police Station for further questioning. H Metro