MAN STEALS CAR LOADED WITH US$12K GROCERIES

A Chitungwiza thief who stole a vehicle loaded with groceries worth US$12 000 from a parking bay at Zengeza 2 shops, was yesterday sentenced to an effective three years in jail.

Talent Reid (34) was caught on a CCTV camera committing the crime.

He pleaded guilty to charges of theft of a motor vehicle when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa.

Reid was initially slapped with a five-year jail term, but two years were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Prosecutor Mr Loveit Muringwa proved that on November 18 at around 2:30pm, the complainant Mr Patson Gwara, who is employed as a driver at Gono Groceries, parked his vehicle at Pick n Pay Zengeza 2, loaded with 72 boxes of 12x 2 litres D’lite cooking oil.

He got into the shop, leaving the vehicle with the ignition key on.

Moments later, Gwara returned to the car park and found his vehicle missing.

He went back into Pick n Pay and viewed the CCTV footage and saw Reid opening the car door and driving it away.

Gwara then filed a report at ZRP St Mary’s in Chitungwiza and on the following day, detectives proceeded to the crime scene where they viewed the CCTV footage.

Local inquiries were conducted and through the CCTV footage, Reid was identified leading to his arrest at his house in Zengeza 5.

Upon arrest, he led police to the recovery of 14 boxes (12×2 litres) of D’lite cooking oil that were in his house.

He also led detectives to Zengeza 3 shops in where he had dumped the stolen vehicle intact, loaded with 48 boxes (12×2 litres) of D’lite cooking oil.

He further led them to House Number 35, Dawa Street, Zengeza 3, where seven boxes (12×2 litres) of D’lite cooking oil were recovered from his friend only identified as Jijiji.

The value of goods stolen is US$12 370 and all was recovered. Herald





