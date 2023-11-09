MAN RAPES, IMPREGNATES NEIGHBOUR'S TEEN DAUGHTER

A 25-year-old Chitungwiza man is on the run after allegedly raping his neighbour’s child, aged 15, at a church premises. She eventually fell pregnant.

Stabben Mapara of Unit G Extension, is alleged to have lured the teenager to his car and raping her several times since August until she fell pregnant.

Stabben would follow the girl to the shops, offer her transport back home and divert to a nearby church premise where he would rape her.

He disappeared after the girl’s mother was informed about the abuse.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Stabben.

“Police are investigating a rape case where a minor child was sexually assaulted on different days and fell pregnant,” said Insp Chakanza.

“On an unknown day in August, at around 7pm, the minor was coming from a nearby tuckshop when she met the accused who was driving his vehicle.

“He stopped and asked her to get in and she boarded.

“The accused then drove the vehicle to Unit G Corner Shops, where he parked and raped her once without protection.

“The complainant shouted for help but no one came to her rescue. The complainant went home and did not tell anyone about the rape.”

He added: “On another day, in the same month, at around 8pm, the girl was coming from her friend’s place when she met the accused person.

“He used the same modus operandi and raped the complainant again without protection near Unit G Methodist Church.

“He met again at around 6am near the Unit G Anglican Church. He called her into his car and raped her.

“The matter came to light on November 6 when the complainant suspected that she was pregnant and she informed her mother,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro





