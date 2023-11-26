I WILL PROSECUTE ALL CRIMINALS : MATANDA-MOYO

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA) is working around the clock to minimise the level of crime and corruption through the efficient prosecution of cases, “without fear or favour”.
Postponement of trials should also be minimised at all
costs to ensure justice is delivered in time, new Prosecutor-General Justice
Loice Matanda-Moyo has said.
The recent conviction of accused in high-profile cases
since Justice Matanda-Moyo’s appointment was evidence enough that crime would
never be tolerated while proceeds of crime would not be enjoyed by anyone any
more.
Since assuming the post of PG, Justice Matanda-Moyo has
overseen the conviction of high-profile cases including that of former Deputy
Finance Minister Terence Mukupe, who received a three-year jail term and was
ordered to pay a steep fine, for importing more than 138 000 litres of diesel
without paying duty.
Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Ms Henrietta Rushwaya
was also convicted recently for attempting to smuggle 6kg gold worth US$333 000
to Dubai, a few years ago, and saw all that gold being confiscated while having
to pay a large fine.
In an interview, Justice Matanda-Moyo said the NPA was
making headway in ensuring that crime and corruption were reduced in the
short-term and potentially eliminated in the long-term, to boost investor
confidence and ultimately foreign direct investment (FDI).
President Mnangagwa continues to promote Zimbabwe as an
investment destination of choice and many global companies are taking up the
available opportunities while others are making serious inquiries.
In recent years, many people had christened the NPAZ “a
toothless bulldog” as it struggled to see through the effective prosecution of
cases.
But Justice Matanda-Moyo says she will change the people’s
perception of the NPAZ through comprehensive work of ensuring everyone with a
case to answer gets their day in court.
“My main mission is to ensure that criminal cases are
prosecuted without fear or favour in the interest of the public,” she said.
“In so doing, the office must maintain integrity in the
processes and remain accountable. Crime and corruption rates within our country
must be minimised through effective prosecution of cases.”
“It is our duty as the NPAZ that corruption is
substantially reduced to also ensure Zimbabwe is positioned to attract foreign
investment.”
Presently, the PG’s office is seized with clearing the
backlog in cases as well as improving the clearance rate.
Public confidence, said PG Matanda-Moyo, was of paramount
importance, hence the NPAZ is working on ensuring it is regained.
“Definitely all the law enforcement agents must be assured
that the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe will, henceforth, work
closely with them in ensuring that criminal cases are finalised within the
shortest period.
“I have already instructed our prosecutors that
postponement of cases should be the exception and not the norm. All cases set
down for trial must be heard on those days that they are scheduled to be heard.
“Furthermore, public trust remains key to achieving our
mandate. It is, therefore, crucial that the office acts transparently in order
not to lose that public trust. During my tenure as Prosecutor-General, I would
want to see the development of criminal law jurisprudence.
“Indeed there are a lot of areas that need improvement. Our
backlog at the moment is huge and we are reviewing our prosecuting strategies
to speed up our case clearance rate,” she said.
PG Matanda-Moyo said “gone are the days” when witnesses
were not accorded due respect. From now on, a symbiotic relationship with
witnesses will be nurtured as well as increased collaboration with other arms
in the criminal justice system, she said. The days when witnesses would be
travelling to court “just for postponements” are now gone.
“We value our witnesses and they shall be accorded that
respect. We must never get to a point when the public loses trust in the system
as that can create anarchy in society.
“I am very alive to the important role this office enjoys
within the criminal justice delivery system. We are also improving our
collaboration and coordination with other actors in the criminal justice
delivery system to ensure the smooth flow of cases from investigating
authorities, thus ensuring quick disposal of cases,” she said.
PG Matanda-Moyo added that the NPA was working towards
increased transparency and seamless operations in the judicial services system.
“The NPAZ urgently requires an integrated electronic system
to feed into the judiciary one. The obtaining situation where prosecutors share
gadgets with criminals is not ideal.
“We are working flat out to ensure that the situation is
resolved in all provinces,” she said.
PG Matanda-Moyo, who is the immediate-past chairperson of
the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), took her oath of office last
month. Herald
