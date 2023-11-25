HWANGE UNIT 7 BACK ON GRID

H

wange Thermal Power Station’s Unit 7 will start feeding power into the national grid on Wednesday following completion of routine maintenance work on it.

This will boost the country’s power generation capacity.

Refurbishment of Unit 4 at the thermal power station was also completed yesterday, adding a further 100 megawatts (MW).

Overall, the two units will feed a combined 400MW into the grid.

Unit 7 was undergoing statutory maintenance for the past month, while Unit 4 was undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo told The Sunday Mail that the reintroduction of the two units would help ease load-shedding ahead of the festive season.

“On Saturday, November 25 (yesterday), we are adding 100MW to the grid,” he said. Sunday Mail